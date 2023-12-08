Wait, Meta is actually happy that Steam Link exists? Now, that’s a win for everyone!
Most of the best VR headsets around, like the Quest 3 for example, can hook you up with a pretty hefty standalone experience. Gaming? Sure! Productivity: for the most part, yes. Media streaming? Absolutely! So do you really even need PC VR?
Well, there’s a ton of PC VR games and apps that are worth your time. And if you’re interested in checking those out, then you’re going to have to partake in some extra steps, like choosing between wireless streaming and using cables.
And yeah, Meta has its own wireless streaming service: Air LInk. But I, along with a lot of other VR enthusiasts out there, found it to be — how should I put this? — not working properly most of the time?
So it’s great that Steam Link exists to make wireless PC VR a possibility again. It works so well that even Meta is happy with it. Wait, what?
Well, you heard me right: Meta’s CTO, Andrew Bosworth, actually sounds thrilled that Steam Link exists. In fact, it turns out that the thing is a collaboration of sorts, which may explain why it works so well to begin with.
Aww, they’re playing nice! Finally!
What’s more, Andrew flat out stated that he’s a fan of Steam and Valve, which really hypes me up for the future. Let me tell you, folks, if Meta and Valve join forces more often, we could be in for a ton of improvement on both the software and hardware end of VR.
Now, I don’t know what our chances of seeing more of this partnership in the future are, but I hope that we do see more.
If you haven’t tried Steam Link yet and you’re interested in PC VR, you should give it a shot for sure. I mean, SteamVR comes with The Lab for free, so you already have something to check out! If you’re game, then head on over to the Meta Quest Store and grab Steam Link for free.
During his latest AMA over on Instagram, Andrew went into a bit more detail about how Steam Link came to be. It turns out that Steam reached out to ask if its team can build such an app for the Quest platform and Meta greenlit it instantly.
