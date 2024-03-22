Meta creates funding program to help developers make Quest 3 games
Meta announced through its publishing arm Oculus Publishing Ignition the creation of a new multi-million-dollar rapid prototyping fund to help new studios develop games for Quest 3.
The company expects to fund up to 20 Ignition teams before the end of the year, so if your team meets the requirements below, you can apply starting now through a dedicated form up until September 1, 2024:
Meta also details what exactly it will offer studios that are getting their applications approved. For example, teams will receive paid milestones at three month intervals, six month total timeline.
It’s important to add that Meta will receive a limited license to use submitted content related with marketing, industry events, social media posts and similar uses, but other than that, developers will retain their assets, code, design, distribution right and IP rights.
Finally, Meta says that it will consider request for all funding amounts, provided that final grant award amounts will depend on the amount requested, the individual pitches presented and the specific needs of the prototypes.
While Meta wants teams to build the game, they’re passionate about and experienced in, it’s mainly looking to fund game concepts that “target the midcore player, more mainstream than niche and broad in scope with compelling Quest 3 interaction mechanics.”
- Veteran team member backgrounds with strong pedigree of shipped titles
- Recently established and incorporated teams (April 2023 or newer)
- Original concepts only, no games that incorporate licensed third-party content
Also, studios will receive Oculus Publishing prototype and game concept review and consultation, with potential for additional funding on fully-scoped game.
