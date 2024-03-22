Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Meta creates funding program to help developers make Quest 3 games

@cosminvasile
Meta creates funding program to help developers make Quest 3 games
Meta announced through its publishing arm Oculus Publishing Ignition the creation of a new multi-million-dollar rapid prototyping fund to help new studios develop games for Quest 3.

The company expects to fund up to 20 Ignition teams before the end of the year, so if your team meets the requirements below, you can apply starting now through a dedicated form up until September 1, 2024:

  • Veteran team member backgrounds with strong pedigree of shipped titles
  • Recently established and incorporated teams (April 2023 or newer)
  • Original concepts only, no games that incorporate licensed third-party content

Meta also details what exactly it will offer studios that are getting their applications approved. For example, teams will receive paid milestones at three month intervals, six month total timeline.

Also, studios will receive Oculus Publishing prototype and game concept review and consultation, with potential for additional funding on fully-scoped game.

It’s important to add that Meta will receive a limited license to use submitted content related with marketing, industry events, social media posts and similar uses, but other than that, developers will retain their assets, code, design, distribution right and IP rights.

Finally, Meta says that it will consider request for all funding amounts, provided that final grant award amounts will depend on the amount requested, the individual pitches presented and the specific needs of the prototypes.

While Meta wants teams to build the game, they’re passionate about and experienced in, it’s mainly looking to fund game concepts that “target the midcore player, more mainstream than niche and broad in scope with compelling Quest 3 interaction mechanics.”

Popular stories

Xreal announces live AR demos and a new accessory during Game Developers Conference (GDC)
Xreal announces live AR demos and a new accessory during Game Developers Conference (GDC)
Unofficial Tomb Raider VR port now available on Meta Quest, Pico headsets
Unofficial Tomb Raider VR port now available on Meta Quest, Pico headsets
Apple Vision Pro’s Game Room gets updated with another popular board game
Apple Vision Pro’s Game Room gets updated with another popular board game
Apple Vision Pro rumored to launch in more countries soon
Apple Vision Pro rumored to launch in more countries soon
Vote El Presidente! Tropico is coming to Meta Quest on March 28
Vote El Presidente! Tropico is coming to Meta Quest on March 28
The Quest 2 will cost you just $200 now. Do we even need a Quest Lite anymore?
The Quest 2 will cost you just $200 now. Do we even need a Quest Lite anymore?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Quest 2 will cost you just $200 now. Do we even need a Quest Lite anymore?
The Quest 2 will cost you just $200 now. Do we even need a Quest Lite anymore?
Unofficial Tomb Raider VR port now available on Meta Quest, Pico headsets
Unofficial Tomb Raider VR port now available on Meta Quest, Pico headsets
Apple Vision Pro’s Game Room gets updated with another popular board game
Apple Vision Pro’s Game Room gets updated with another popular board game
Xreal announces live AR demos and a new accessory during Game Developers Conference (GDC)
Xreal announces live AR demos and a new accessory during Game Developers Conference (GDC)
Apple Vision Pro rumored to launch in more countries soon
Apple Vision Pro rumored to launch in more countries soon
Vote El Presidente! Tropico is coming to Meta Quest on March 28
Vote El Presidente! Tropico is coming to Meta Quest on March 28
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless