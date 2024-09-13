Score huge savings at Samsung's store
Meta rushes to delete documents after unwittingly confirming existence and specs of Quest 3S

Leaked render of Meta Quest 3S
*Header image is referential and showcases a leaked render of Meta Quest 3S. | Image credit — Lunayian

After a lot of reports and leaks and whatnot Meta has just confirmed once and for all that the Quest 3S is real. Support documentation for Meta Quest 3 referenced the long-rumored Quest 3S which is expected to be a budget version of Quest 3. Meta also let slip what the new action button does on the upcoming headset.

As a long-time proponent of XR (Extended Reality) Meta has been making excellent and affordable VR hardware for years. The Quest 3S, once rumored to be called Quest 3 Lite, is supposed to lower the barrier of entry into the world of VR.

VR enthusiast Lunayian — known for getting her hands on juicy information early — was the first to notice the mentions of Quest 3S. After she pointed it out the mentions started disappearing, but it was too late.


According to the support documentation the Quest 3S will be compatible with Quest 3 controllers and other accessories like the elite strap with battery. The new headset will also use the same status display lights as the Quest 3.

Video Thumbnail
Meta Quest 3 is an excellent VR headset at an affordable cost. | Video credit — Meta

We heard rumors and saw renders of a new action button for Meta Quest 3S, and the support documentation talked about that too. Apparently it will be used to quickly switch between passthrough mode and fully immersive VR. Very handy, in my opinion, and it further shows how badly Meta wants Mixed Reality to become more accessible to the average consumer.

From previous leaks we can quite easily conclude that the Quest 3S will be just as powerful as the Quest 3. A Quest 3S specs leak from Luna showed us that the new headset will use the same chipset as its more expensive counterpart.

This theory is given more credence due to the fact that the Quest 3S name once appeared and then disappeared on the Horizon Store with support for Quest 3 games. Downgrades in resolution alongside cheaper lenses and other compromises will help drive the price down instead.

From other reports we can safely assume that the Quest 3S will cost around $300. If it is indeed being announced this year we will likely see it at this month’s Meta Connect. With Quest 3 performance at an even cheaper price I expect the Quest 3S to easily become one of the best VR headsets today.
