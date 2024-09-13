Meta rushes to delete documents after unwittingly confirming existence and specs of Quest 3S

*Header image is referential and showcases a leaked render of Meta Quest 3S. | Image credit — Lunayian

Quest 3

Extended Reality





Support documentation pages on Meta's website are starting to reference Quest 3S pic.twitter.com/OP1B1iaI1c — Luna (@Lunayian) September 13, 2024



According to the support documentation the Quest 3S will be compatible with Quest 3 controllers and other accessories like the elite strap with battery. The new headset will also use the same status display lights as the Quest 3 .





Meta Quest 3 is an excellent VR headset at an affordable cost. | Video credit — Meta









From previous leaks we can quite easily conclude that the Quest 3S will be just as powerful as the Quest 3 . A



This theory is given more credence due to the fact that the Quest 3 games. Downgrades in resolution alongside cheaper lenses and other compromises will help drive the price down instead.



From other reports we can safely assume that the Quest 3S will cost around $300. If it is indeed being announced this year we will likely see it at this month’s Meta Connect. With Quest 3 performance at an even cheaper price I expect the Quest 3S to easily become one of the We heard rumors and saw renders of a new action button for Meta Quest 3S , and the support documentation talked about that too. Apparently it will be used to quickly switch between passthrough mode and fully immersive VR. Very handy, in my opinion, and it further shows how badly Meta wants Mixed Reality to become more accessible to the average consumer.From previous leaks we can quite easily conclude that the Quest 3S will be just as powerful as the. A Quest 3S specs leak from Luna showed us that the new headset will use the same chipset as its more expensive counterpart.This theory is given more credence due to the fact that the Quest 3S name once appeared and then disappeared on the Horizon Store with support forgames. Downgrades in resolution alongside cheaper lenses and other compromises will help drive the price down instead.From other reports we can safely assume that the Quest 3S will cost around $300. If it is indeed being announced this year we will likely see it at this month’s Meta Connect. Withperformance at an even cheaper price I expect the Quest 3S to easily become one of the best VR headsets today.