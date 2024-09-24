Meta Connect unveils the future of XR tomorrow, here’s how to watch

The tenth Meta Connect event will take place tomorrow, and we expect some big news from the company regarding XR (Extended Reality). From the Meta Quest 3S to new AR smart glasses, there’s tons to look forward to. Meta Connect will span two days, September 25-26, and fortunately Meta has made it very easy to catch the event live.

There are two ways to watch Meta Connect:

  • Catch it live on the Facebook page Meta for Developers
  • Watch it in Meta Horizon Worlds, Meta’s VR social hub

I hope it also shows up on Meta’s YouTube channel here or the Meta Quest YouTube channel here.

The Horizon Worlds stream will apparently be inspired by the beautiful Meta campus in Menlo Park, California. So this might actually be the most interesting way to watch the event if you want to make it an unforgettable experience.

But will it be an unforgettable experience?


Video Thumbnail
Expect lots of news surrounding Mixed Reality. | Video credit — Meta

What can you expect at Meta Connect? Well, the company says there will be three main stages:

  • Connect keynote
  • Developer keynote
  • And developer sessions

The Connect keynote is likely going to be the most important one. We are almost assuredly going to finally see the Meta Quest 3S: the budget VR headset Meta has allegedly been working on. There have been so many Quest 3S leaks that we basically know everything about it, including its starting price of $299.

It’s supposed to be a more budget-friendly version of the Quest 3, featuring the same chip but with lower resolution displays and less premium lenses. And that price tag, if true, will make it the cheapest standalone VR headset on the market today.

Perhaps the most fascinating thing we might see is a demo of Meta’s AI-powered AR smart glasses. These things have been in development for ages and everyone who knows anything about them thinks they’re going to blow the world away.

The developer keynote and sessions will likely focus on Meta’s other services and technologies, like Llama: Meta’s AI model. Llama currently powers Meta AI on WhatsApp as well as the Ray-Ban smart glasses, which sold very well and might also be mentioned at Connect. We can also expect to hear about Horizon OS and any upcoming VR headsets that will be using it.

When to watch the event



Meta Connect 2024 will start at 1 p.m. ET. The event’s starting time for some other major time zones are as follows:

  • ET: 1 p.m.
  • PT: 10 a.m.
  • BST: 6 p.m.
  • CEST: 7 p.m.
  • IST: 10:30 p.m.

We’ll be covering the event live so be sure to stay tuned and remain up-to-date on perhaps the most important XR conference in years.
