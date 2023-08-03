Meta Connect 2023 dates announced, but will the Quest 3 launch during the event?
We’re all excited to see how the Vision Pro will class among some of the best AR/VR headsets on the market right now. But you know what? That isn’t the only hot new XR headset in the works.
Sure, the Quest 3 isn’t aiming at the same crowd as the Vision Pro, but it is likely going to be unlike anything we’ve experienced thus far in terms of VR capabilities. Oh, and given the strides that Meta has been making in pass-through, we’re likely to see it be a significant step up from the Quest 2 in terms of AR too.
So, folks, mark your calendars for September 27, 2023, because the Meta Connect is going to be happening then. And I’m saying it like that because it will be a fully virtual event, meaning that anyone with an internet connection can join at no cost.
The event will continue for two days — kicks off on the 27th and then finishes off on the 28th — and you’ve probably already noticed the schedule above. Well, it looks kind of… Empty, doesn’t it? Plus, there’s that “additional content to be announced” tease at the end…
Of course, the headset has been announced already and Meta has been quite transparent about its development. Not only that, but the trailer mentioned “coming this Fall”. And, in most places, September is pretty much the start of the beautiful Fall season.
But get this: the Quest 2 was unveiled on September 16 and then officially released on October 13.
Will something similar happen again in 2023? I don’t know, but we’ll make sure to let you know if it does. Meta has a lot to share with us this year and Meta Connect seems like a great opportunity to just have a bit of fun while waiting for more on the Vision Pro.
Sure, the Quest 3 isn’t aiming at the same crowd as the Vision Pro, but it is likely going to be unlike anything we’ve experienced thus far in terms of VR capabilities. Oh, and given the strides that Meta has been making in pass-through, we’re likely to see it be a significant step up from the Quest 2 in terms of AR too.
But when can we expect the Quest 3 to launch? Well, do you think that Meta’s Connect event of 2023 is a solid contender? After all, the show will be dedicated to all things AR, VR and even AI. And would you look at that? It now has a set date too.
The schedule of Meta Connect 2023... For the time being.
So, folks, mark your calendars for September 27, 2023, because the Meta Connect is going to be happening then. And I’m saying it like that because it will be a fully virtual event, meaning that anyone with an internet connection can join at no cost.
The event will continue for two days — kicks off on the 27th and then finishes off on the 28th — and you’ve probably already noticed the schedule above. Well, it looks kind of… Empty, doesn’t it? Plus, there’s that “additional content to be announced” tease at the end…
So how far-fetched is to think that the Quest 3 may launch during the event?
Of course, the headset has been announced already and Meta has been quite transparent about its development. Not only that, but the trailer mentioned “coming this Fall”. And, in most places, September is pretty much the start of the beautiful Fall season.
But get this: the Quest 2 was unveiled on September 16 and then officially released on October 13.
Will something similar happen again in 2023? I don’t know, but we’ll make sure to let you know if it does. Meta has a lot to share with us this year and Meta Connect seems like a great opportunity to just have a bit of fun while waiting for more on the Vision Pro.
Things that are NOT allowed: