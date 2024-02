Zuckerberg outright said that the Quest 3 is better than the Vision Pro, but is that fair?

completely

Like it or not, Meta is the current king of the VR space. Regardless of the things that we’ve come to associate with the company, we can’t deny that it has produced some of the best VR headsets on the market, including the Quest 3 , which is currently reigning supreme.And then, Apple’s Vision Pro released. And I can totally see why a lot of people would expect some form of competition between Apple’s spatial computer and Meta’s XR headsets, but in reality — not virtual, but the real world — these aredifferent products fordifferent users.Still, people keep comparing them, because it’s not only a perfectly human thing to do, but something that’s genetically engraved in us as a means of survival. And while I can’t evento imagine a day when Tim Cook would go live on social media to throw shade at the, here we’ve got Zuckerberg doing something similar in this reel To answer your immediate question: is the reel worth watching? For sure. In the video, Zuck explains what he thinks of Apple’safter finally having tried it. To quote:After saying that, Meta’s CEO moves on to highlight some of the ways in which he thinks theis superior or equal to the, such as:Which is a respectable number of qualities to offer for sure: no quarrel there. But, as someone who is neither a Meta-hater or an Apple-fanboy — I’m a ‘droid fan, remember? — in the spirit of fairness, I’d like to offer a few add ons about theAnd then, I’ll hand it to Zuckerberg: theis significantly lighter and that’s praise worthy for sure. And don’t get me wrong: practically everything here is praise-worthy. Both of these devices are amazing in their own right and we’re so lucky to be able to experience them.But with their goals and target audiences being so different, I don’t find it fair to compare them in such a way. There’s this specific quote by Zuckerberg, again taken from the same reel, that just rubs me the wrong way:what would happen if I added aat the end there? Because Zuck is, ultimately, absolutely right: theis better at these things. But these things are gaming and entertainment, which is what VR has come to be primarily associated with And Apple? I think that it’s trying to change that with the. Not only because it isn’t healthy for the entire XR industry, but because MR is super-cool and everyone — non-gamers included — should be able to take advantage of it to improve their day to day lives.So while I appreciate Zuckerberg’s transparency, I can’t help but think that the picture he paints feels. After all, when talking about how successful a product is, we don't talk about if it pleased the "vast majority of the overall audience", but if it managed to cover the needs of theaudience.