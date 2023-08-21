Nailing the trends? Lenovo may release gaming AR glasses alongside Steam Deck competitor

The expected Lenovo Go handheld | Image credit: Windows Report









It's worth noting that Lenovo isn't actually new to AR at all. As a company that tends to dip its toes in pretty much any technology trends, and is often even willing to experiment wildly (which is a good thing!), Lenovo has released AR glasses in the past, such as the ThinkReality A3 smart glasses. But these upcoming ones seem to have the potential to actually make waves, as they're targeting a steadily growing handheld gaming demographic, and in the perfect time to do so. It's worth noting that Lenovo isn't actually new to AR at all. As a company that tends to dip its toes in pretty much any technology trends, and is often even willing to experiment wildly (which is a good thing!), Lenovo has released AR glasses in the past, such as the ThinkReality A3 smart glasses. But these upcoming ones seem to have the potential to actually make waves, as they're targeting a steadily growing handheld gaming demographic, and in the perfect time to do so.





For now, keep your sights set on the IFA 2023 event, which starts on September 1st, 2023, as that's where and when we'll probably get more details on both the handheld and these rumored Lenovo AR glasses, from the Chinese giant itself.