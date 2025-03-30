iOS, iPadOS and visionOS beta versions bring improvements likely to make it to release
Apple has recently released the beta versions of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4 and visionOS 2.4. These versions, according to industry insider Mark Gurman, are likely to be what the final release versions look like.
Release candidate versions of software are builds that are almost ready for public release. The aforementioned beta versions are all release candidates featuring a host of new features alongside improvements.
The Apple Vision Pro is finally getting Apple Intelligence with visionOS 2.4. Some of the new AI-powered features include:
Lastly, and to no one’s surprise, iPadOS 18.4 also includes new features powered by Apple Intelligence. Most of the new additions are features that iOS has already received or is getting with iOS 18.4. This includes the aforementioned food section in Apple News+ and a new option for Image Playground. The Mail app is also getting new categorization options already available on the iPhone.
In addition to iOS, iPadOS and visionOS, Apple has also released other release candidate beta versions of operating systems used by its devices. These include tvOS 18.4, macOS 15.4 and watchOS 11.4.
However Apple is also being more cautious about WWDC 2025 to avoid what happened last year where the company over promised and under delivered. That's a pretty smart thing to do, in my opinion, but I do hope that iOS 19 will genuinely be something to get excited about.
iOS 18.4 was initially supposed to deliver the last few remaining features of Apple Intelligence. However these features — a revamped Siri for example — have been delayed yet again. As such iOS 18.4 comes with some other, less substantial changes. It includes the following:
- Priority notifications appear on top
- Apple Intelligence gets support for eight more languages
- A new food section in Apple News+
- New filters and sorting options for Photos
- Writing Tools for generating, rewriting, proofreading or summarizing text
- Image Playground for generating AI images
- The Clean Up tool for Photos
- ChatGPT integration
iOS 18.4 was supposed to deliver remaining AI features to the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple
iOS 18.4 will be the last version of iOS 18 and we will very likely see iOS 19 at WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2025. Insider reports indicate that Apple is looking to completely redesign iOS once more, this time with a look inspired by visionOS.
