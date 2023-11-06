Hone your drone skills with DJI's VR Flight Simulator



While DJI’s drones are user-friendly, mastering those slick moves takes a bit of work. Whether you want to whizz through tight spots or just fly without fear, the virtual Flight app is like your own drone dojo.



The app is a free download and works with a bunch of devices, from your Windows PC, and Android to your iPhone. But heads up, iPhone users – there's a little hiccup with pixelated graphics when using the HMD. Over to the Android side, while you’ll snag a clearer view through the headset, take note that the app isn't on the Play Store – it's an APK file you’ll download directly.



Even if you end up using a monitor, spending some time with the Virtual Flight app could save you a bundle on repairs or replacing a wayward drone. So, whether you’re a drone pro or just starting, DJI’s flight app is your ticket to safe, virtual skies.

