Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Hands-on video of Samsung and Google XR's headset reveals Apple Vision Pro competition strategy

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Hands-on video of Samsung and Google XR's headset reveals Apple Vision Pro competition strategy
As we know, Samsung and Google have been hard at work to develop a worthy competitor to the Apple Vision Pro headset. The two Android titans joined forces to make the kind of mixed-reality hardware and software that will be more open and accessible than Apple's XR headset, with more apps and experiences to offer, and the results are here.

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee was chosen by Samsung and Google to publish a world's first hands-on video of the Android XR headset, and it's shown us quite a bit about it.

Now, in terms of design – we already knew that Samsung and Google have taken a whole lot of inspiration from the Vision Pro – similar color scheme and glossy front panel, but without a display that shows the user's eyes; similar external battery that hooks onto the headset via magnets, but it's USB-C.

It has a more intricate, and objectively better head strap that cups the back of the user's head, so as to not put the entire weight of the headset on their forehead and cheekbones, even if it means a less sleeker and portable overall design.



More apps, right off the bat


The interesting news we get now is on the software side. The Samsung-Google XR headset runs Android XR, and appears to feature a complete Google Play store, with support for pretty much all the millions of apps available on it.

That alone is a huge step up from the Vision Pro, which, although running Vision OS (based on iPadOS) – has a limited app store with an underwhelmingly low amount of apps, and no killer apps, still.

Meanwhile all the mobile games and professional apps you can get on your Android phone are already available on this XR headset – that's hard to beat!

Interface, hand and eye tracking


The Samsung-Google headset features hand tracking, looking quite similar to how it works on the Meta Quest 3 (and other Meta headsets), where the user's hands serve as pointers, and pinching their fingers serves as a click.

There's also eye tracking available, although it doesn't seem to be used as a main navigation feature here, unlike the Vision Pro.

As for the user interface – the home screen is shown to consist of two rows of apps per page, arranged horizontally (and not in a honeycomb arrangement, like Apple did it). Settings and notifications can be accessed via buttons above the app icons.



Apps open in floating windows, and can be repositioned via handles below them, and resized by pinching their corners. This is exactly how app window management works on both the Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro, so AR, VR and XR enthusiasts will be right at home.

Certain apps, a main showcase being YouTube, are further optimized for this XR platform to use a unique interface. YouTube is shown to include various virtual environments, plus extra windows popping up when needed (e.g. a suggested videos window showing next to the main video screen). We can imagine a lot of apps will find fun ways to offer a multi-window experience like that on the Android XR platform.



AI features – Google Gemini has full control


As seen in the hand-on video, Google's Gemini AI is deeply integrated into Android XR. Marques notes that this is one of the main killer features that stood out to him, especially considering how the Apple Vision Pro not only released without AI integration, but Apple Intelligence remains excluded from it to this very day.

Gemini AI, on the other hand, has impressive control over the Samsung-Google XR headset. From the basics – being able to have a back-and-forth conversation with the user, to navigating through the user interface and through apps for the user, on command.

From changing settings, to navigating through Google Maps, it has the potential to save a lot of time for the user, thanks to it having control over the Android XR platform, and understanding how apps and their menus work.

In addition, certain Google AI features we've seen on Android phones are already being showcased on this XR headset too – such as circle to search. Gemini can use the headset's cameras to essentially see what the user is seeing, so the latter can draw a virtual outline around something in real life (e.g. a car or a pair of shoes) and ask Gemini to Google it, say more about it, find it on sale, and so on. Same for looking at a sign and asking Gemini to translate it, for example.

In conclusion, while looking like an Apple Vision Pro to an almost shameless degree, this Samsung-Google mixed reality headset is very, very promising. Android XR appears to have taken the best out of both the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest, the current AR/VR market leader.

And this being an open platform for other manufacturers to use, just like Android is, we can expect a lot of headsets, from budget to premium, to start popping up with it. Stay tuned for updates!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/266-200/BK6A3899.webp
Rado Minkov Senior Editorial Writer
Rado, a tech enthusiast with a love for mobile devices, brings his passion for Android and iPadOS to PhoneArena. His tech journey began with MP3 players and has evolved to include tinkering with Android tablets and iPads, even running Linux and Windows 95 on them. Beyond tech, Rado is a published author, music producer, and PC game developer. His professional work on iPads, from producing songs to editing videos, showcases his belief in their capabilities. Rado looks forward to the future of mobile tech, particularly in augmented reality and multi-screen smartphones.

Popular stories

Here's your first look at Samsung's upcoming VR headset
Here's your first look at Samsung's upcoming VR headset
Samsung teases its next-gen VR headset in collaboration with Google at Galaxy Unpacked
Samsung teases its next-gen VR headset in collaboration with Google at Galaxy Unpacked
Original Oculus founder says he's got a big announcement – Meta Quest rival?
Original Oculus founder says he's got a big announcement – Meta Quest rival?
Hands-on video of Samsung and Google XR's headset reveals Apple Vision Pro competition strategy
Hands-on video of Samsung and Google XR's headset reveals Apple Vision Pro competition strategy
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here's your first look at Samsung's upcoming VR headset
Here's your first look at Samsung's upcoming VR headset
Samsung teases its next-gen VR headset in collaboration with Google at Galaxy Unpacked
Samsung teases its next-gen VR headset in collaboration with Google at Galaxy Unpacked
Original Oculus founder says he's got a big announcement – Meta Quest rival?
Original Oculus founder says he's got a big announcement – Meta Quest rival?
You may be able to get your hands on Samsung and Google’s VR headset sooner than you think
You may be able to get your hands on Samsung and Google’s VR headset sooner than you think
Another Apple Vision Pro competitor is in the works and slated for release next year
Another Apple Vision Pro competitor is in the works and slated for release next year
New Quest 3 and 3S headsets now also in danger, Meta states a workaround
New Quest 3 and 3S headsets now also in danger, Meta states a workaround
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless