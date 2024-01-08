Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Google's AR division still on a bumpy ride, as VP of engineering makes his leave from the company

Google's AR division still on a bumpy ride, as VP of engineering makes his leave from the company
TL;DR

  • Paul Greco leaves Google’s internal AR division.
  • Instead of giving up, Google's changing its game plan, now focusing more on AR software development.
  • This shift could lead to some really cool AR stuff from Google in the future, but it could also slow down the development of existing AR projects.

So, let's talk about something really interesting happening in the tech world right now, particularly at Google. Have you guys heard about the ups and downs it’s facing with the AR projects? It's quite a story!

So, Google has been trying to make a big splash in AR. You know, the cool tech that blends digital stuff with the real world? But, things haven't been going super smoothly. The Big G’s internal AR team has recently let go of a key player, Paul Greco — Vice President of Engineering at Google.

Google has these two big AR projects: "Project Iris" and "Project Moohan." Iris was all about creating sleek AR glasses, while Moohan was aiming to be something like Apple's Vision Pro, a MR headset. But guess what? Google hit a bunch of roadblocks, and even had to put Iris on pause last year.

And to add to that, Google also decided to stop working on special chips it was developing just for AR, they were code-named: Alius and Alexandrite, both of them were supposed to power up Iris but Google stopped working on special chips just for AR.

Some of the other big names at Google who were all-in on AR have left. Clay Bavor, who was kind of a big deal in Google's XR world, left and that shook things up a bit. It seems like there's been a bit of chaos in the AR team since then.

But here's the twist: according to Business Insider Google isn't giving up on AR. Nope, it’s actually switching things up. Google’s putting together a team to focus on different kinds of AR glasses. And get this, it’s also said that it’s planning to create a whole new operating system for AR, kind of like what they did with Android for phones.

Rumor has it that Google's also teaming up with Samsung to work on an XR headset. It’s got these prototypes, nicknamed Betty and Barry, that it's using to test out the new software ideas.

Sure, losing top engineers like Paul Greco is a setback, but it's also a reminder that innovation isn't a straight line, it's full of twists and turns. What I really appreciate is Google's resilience. It’s not just throwing in the towel, it's adapting, which is pretty inspiring. And who knows? This might just be the rocky path leading to some groundbreaking AR tech in the future!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

Want to try full body tracking on the Quest 3? Check out Dodge Arcade for free
Want to try full body tracking on the Quest 3? Check out Dodge Arcade for free
The Quest 3 and its siblings are losing Chromecast support and fans hate it. Why?
The Quest 3 and its siblings are losing Chromecast support and fans hate it. Why?
Apparently, Meta’s AR glasses prototype is the pinnacle of consumer electronics. So where is it?
Apparently, Meta’s AR glasses prototype is the pinnacle of consumer electronics. So where is it?
Can you guess the top MR app on the Quest 3? It's not a game!
Can you guess the top MR app on the Quest 3? It's not a game!
The Quest 3 goes through another growth spurt in Steam’s VR charts
The Quest 3 goes through another growth spurt in Steam’s VR charts
Meta Quest + in January: here is 2024's first batch of games
Meta Quest + in January: here is 2024's first batch of games
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Apple Vision Pro is set to launch in the US on February 2, pre-orders are going live soon
The Apple Vision Pro is set to launch in the US on February 2, pre-orders are going live soon
Ever dreamed of being in charge of a medieval town? Now you can do that on the Quest 3 with Townsmen
Ever dreamed of being in charge of a medieval town? Now you can do that on the Quest 3 with Townsmen
Want to try full body tracking on the Quest 3? Check out Dodge Arcade for free
Want to try full body tracking on the Quest 3? Check out Dodge Arcade for free
Can you guess the top MR app on the Quest 3? It's not a game!
Can you guess the top MR app on the Quest 3? It's not a game!
Qualcomm reveals the chipset powering Samsung’s upcoming mixed reality XR headset
Qualcomm reveals the chipset powering Samsung’s upcoming mixed reality XR headset
A look back at VR gaming in 2023: Steam's top PC VR hits revealed
A look back at VR gaming in 2023: Steam's top PC VR hits revealed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless