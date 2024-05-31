Google partners with augmented reality company Magic Leap, probably to work on AR glasses

Although Google has been canceling and then bringing up to life its AR glasses project (Project Iris, reportedly) a few times, it doesn't seem Mountain View has completely given up on getting its own AR device. Now, it has entered into a partnership with Magic Leap, an augmented reality company.

According to a Magic Leap post revealing the partnership, Google plans to combine its technology platforms with Magic Leap's AR expertise and optics leadership.

In a press release, VP and GM of AR/XR at Google Shahram Izadi said:
We look forward to bringing together Magic Leap’s leadership in optics and manufacturing with our technologies to bring a wider range of immersive experiences to market. By combining efforts, we can foster the future of the XR ecosystem with unique and innovative product offerings.


Google is reportedly working on creating a "micro XR" platform. It is said to be created for AR glasses, and it seems Google may license it to manufacturers just like it does with Android.

For a while, it was believed Apple's Vision Pro would bring AR/VR to the mainstream. Although this hasn't happened yet, the fact that other companies are continuing to work on such products may indicate this chance isn't entirely gone yet. It will be very interesting to see what Google comes with as a result of this partnership.

