Google is planning a huge move to come back from behind in the smart glasses and headsets race

Eye-tracking is important for several reasons, but more importantly, it can make the user experience more natural and intuitive. For example, you could select an item on the screen just by looking at it. It can also be used for things like gaming and training simulations, where precise control is essential.

Navigation on XR glasses. | Video credit — Google





The $115 million dollar deal with AdHawk Microsystems would be about more than just getting the technology. It would also be about getting the people who know how to use it. Should the acquisition go through, the AdHawk team would then join Google's Android XR group, bringing their knowledge and experience to help Google develop its own headsets and glasses.This move by Google would also be a big step in Google's plan to make its own devices and help other companies using its Android XR software. By adding eye-tracking, Google hopes to create devices that are more user-friendly and offer a wider range of possibilities.Personally, I am excited about the prospect of smart glasses made by Google and how these would fit within their already growing ecosystem. I imagine smart glasses that would enrich the Pixel experience if you already own other Pixel devices such as a phone and even a smartwatch, especially with better eye-tracking thrown in the mix. This is a sign that Google recognizes the way we interact with technology is changing, and eye-tracking is going to be a big part of it.