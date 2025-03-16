GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Google is planning a huge move to come back from behind in the smart glasses and headsets race

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google's Android XR logo marketing header image
Google is reportedly making a big move to get ahead in the race for smart glasses and headsets, aiming to put itself firmly in the mix with Apple and Meta. To get there, Google is close to buying the startup AdHawk Microsystems, a company that specializes in how your eyes move, which is a key part of how these devices work.

When you wear smart glasses or a headset, they need to know where you're looking so they can show you the right information. This is where eye-tracking comes in. AdHawk Microsystems has been working on this technology, and according to Technology Journalist at Bloomberg, Mark Gurman, Google wants to use their expertise to make its own devices better.

Eye-tracking is important for several reasons, but more importantly, it can make the user experience more natural and intuitive. For example, you could select an item on the screen just by looking at it. It can also be used for things like gaming and training simulations, where precise control is essential.

This possible acquisition shows that Google is serious about the future of augmented and virtual reality. While Meta has been a strong player with its headsets and Apple has entered the market with the Vision Pro, Google has lagged behind. However, with its Android XR software coming out later this year and its collaboration with Samsung on a Vision Pro competitor, Google is ready to catch up.

Navigation on XR glasses. | Video credit — Google

The $115 million dollar deal with AdHawk Microsystems would be about more than just getting the technology. It would also be about getting the people who know how to use it. Should the acquisition go through, the AdHawk team would then join Google's Android XR group, bringing their knowledge and experience to help Google develop its own headsets and glasses.

This move by Google would also be a big step in Google's plan to make its own devices and help other companies using its Android XR software. By adding eye-tracking, Google hopes to create devices that are more user-friendly and offer a wider range of possibilities.

Personally, I am excited about the prospect of smart glasses made by Google and how these would fit within their already growing ecosystem. I imagine smart glasses that would enrich the Pixel experience if you already own other Pixel devices such as a phone and even a smartwatch, especially with better eye-tracking thrown in the mix. This is a sign that Google recognizes the way we interact with technology is changing, and eye-tracking is going to be a big part of it.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Popular stories

Apple continues to stall a money printing strategy due to indecision
Apple continues to stall a money printing strategy due to indecision
Apple goes "exit light, enter night" with the latest Apple Vision Pro move
Apple goes "exit light, enter night" with the latest Apple Vision Pro move
Google is planning a huge move to come back from behind in the smart glasses and headsets race
Google is planning a huge move to come back from behind in the smart glasses and headsets race
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple goes "exit light, enter night" with the latest Apple Vision Pro move
Apple goes "exit light, enter night" with the latest Apple Vision Pro move
Apple continues to stall a money printing strategy due to indecision
Apple continues to stall a money printing strategy due to indecision
Samsung and Apple’s XR headset strategies diverge as competition ramps up
Samsung and Apple’s XR headset strategies diverge as competition ramps up
Here's which smartphones and more you can expect to see from Samsung at MWC 2025
Here's which smartphones and more you can expect to see from Samsung at MWC 2025
Samsung patents smart glasses with built-in vision correction and customizable display
Samsung patents smart glasses with built-in vision correction and customizable display
Apple Vision Pro is finally getting the update we deserve
Apple Vision Pro is finally getting the update we deserve
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless