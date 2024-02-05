Someone already dropped a Vision Pro for science and we actually learned quite a lot
You know what the Vision Pro needs? Proper durability stats. I mean, we’ve already got tons of videos of people successfully using the device in literally the opposite ways of how Apple intended. And these people? They need to know their limits.
I mean, at this rate, how long before someone actually takes the Vision Pro skiing, right?
For example, we now have an idea of what happens when you drop the Vision Pro. Multiple times. Because, of course someone did. It was all a matter of time before some madman with a budget tried this out. And you know what? We’re all better for it, because we learned quite a lot.
At first, the vid — which is above and you should totally watch, by the way — starts out pretty tame, with youtuber AppleTrack putting on the Vision Pro and then immediately proceeding to bump headset-first into all sorts of surfaces that you would find in your home or at an office, such as:
And that’s just what we saw! As in, there might've been more action behind the scenes. So what were the results? “Minor scuffs”, as our protagonist eloquently puts it.
So it became clear that the time to step up this game had come. Next up? Intentionally smashing the Vision Pro — with a notable degree of force — against a wall, four or five times. Cracks? None. Scratches? Yeah, some, as expected.
I don’t know about you, but I’m starting to get impressed and we've barely even scratched the surface. Literally.
Just to be clear, AppleTrack has stated that his Vision Pro unit has been dropped more times than we actually get to see. In total, we get to see six drop tests, but in reality they all amount to eight drops — all of which the Vision Pro endures.
This one happens from about head-height, which in our protagonist’s case would equate to 6ft or 1.8m. The Vision Pro was almost completely functional, as the right speaker died as a result of the drop. Given the type of damage, this is likely just a disconnected cable, which should be an easy fix.
Interesting: the part of the Vision Pro’s strap, which actually isn’t swappable, is starting to crack, revealing a hinge inside. Since the hinge is made out of metal, it seems to have started to break in the surrounding material thanks to the force of the drop itself.
No shattered glass, though.
No change. No cracks. It still works.
The situation remains the same, but a few more scratches start to show on the Vision Pro’s front.
Reminder: this is actually the seventh drop, with just the fifth visible for us. The Vision Pro crashes on the ground, magnetically-attached elements flying about. Beaten, but not broken. It still works. No cracks.
For this one, the youtuber climbs on top of some object and then extends his full arm’s length upwards for what probably amounts to 11ft or 3,5m. The drop happens and the Vision Pro’s front glass — finally — shatters.
AppleTrack carefully peels off the glass to reveal what appears to be a plastic surface, among which the Vision Pro’s different cameras and sensors are strewn about. He gives it a bit of polish and, honestly, through a screen it looks as good as new.
The Vision Pro, however, endured. Apple’s spatial computer remained fully functional even after a total of eight drops, numerous beatings and a shattered external screen.
Well, we learned a couple of new things actually:
Oh, and for the record: this doesn’t mean that you should start flinging your Vision Pro unit about. Some of us go to extreme lengths, but that is for science. And even if that science happens to be fun to do or watch: you should not try to replicate it at home.
I mean, at this rate, how long before someone actually takes the Vision Pro skiing, right?
But while we still don’t have enough data on if the Vision Pro is ready to be officialized as one of the best VR headsets or how water-resistant, or how scratch-resistant it is, the limited time during which Apple’s spatial computer has been in the internet’s hands has led to some productive results.
For example, we now have an idea of what happens when you drop the Vision Pro. Multiple times. Because, of course someone did. It was all a matter of time before some madman with a budget tried this out. And you know what? We’re all better for it, because we learned quite a lot.
At first, the vid — which is above and you should totally watch, by the way — starts out pretty tame, with youtuber AppleTrack putting on the Vision Pro and then immediately proceeding to bump headset-first into all sorts of surfaces that you would find in your home or at an office, such as:
- Wood, via doors and door frames
- Walls, which could consist of any number of materials, really
- Metal, via refrigerators
And that’s just what we saw! As in, there might've been more action behind the scenes. So what were the results? “Minor scuffs”, as our protagonist eloquently puts it.
So it became clear that the time to step up this game had come. Next up? Intentionally smashing the Vision Pro — with a notable degree of force — against a wall, four or five times. Cracks? None. Scratches? Yeah, some, as expected.
I don’t know about you, but I’m starting to get impressed and we've barely even scratched the surface. Literally.
The Vision Pro drop tests
we know that this is what you came for
Just to be clear, AppleTrack has stated that his Vision Pro unit has been dropped more times than we actually get to see. In total, we get to see six drop tests, but in reality they all amount to eight drops — all of which the Vision Pro endures.
Here’s a countdown of the ones we see:
First drop: head height
This one happens from about head-height, which in our protagonist’s case would equate to 6ft or 1.8m. The Vision Pro was almost completely functional, as the right speaker died as a result of the drop. Given the type of damage, this is likely just a disconnected cable, which should be an easy fix.
Second drop: what if you’re short?
Interesting: the part of the Vision Pro’s strap, which actually isn’t swappable, is starting to crack, revealing a hinge inside. Since the hinge is made out of metal, it seems to have started to break in the surrounding material thanks to the force of the drop itself.
No shattered glass, though.
Third drop: going higher
No change. No cracks. It still works.
Fourth drop: even higher
The situation remains the same, but a few more scratches start to show on the Vision Pro’s front.
Fifth drop: even more higher!
Reminder: this is actually the seventh drop, with just the fifth visible for us. The Vision Pro crashes on the ground, magnetically-attached elements flying about. Beaten, but not broken. It still works. No cracks.
Sixth drop: pushing it to the max
For this one, the youtuber climbs on top of some object and then extends his full arm’s length upwards for what probably amounts to 11ft or 3,5m. The drop happens and the Vision Pro’s front glass — finally — shatters.
AppleTrack carefully peels off the glass to reveal what appears to be a plastic surface, among which the Vision Pro’s different cameras and sensors are strewn about. He gives it a bit of polish and, honestly, through a screen it looks as good as new.
It may not seem like it, but the entire glass front of the Vision Pro is missing on this frame.
The Vision Pro, however, endured. Apple’s spatial computer remained fully functional even after a total of eight drops, numerous beatings and a shattered external screen.
So, what did we learn?
Well, we learned a couple of new things actually:
- For $3,500, the Vision Pro is quite sturdy
- The part of the Vision Pro’s strap that is permanently attached to the headset seems to contain a metallic hinge of some sort
- The speakers of the Vision Pro may not be that well connected and may become disconnected from rapid movement or sudden blunt force
- In theory, this also means that a shattered front glass should be relatively easy to replace, since it isn’t directly linked to any specific functionality of the headset
Oh, and for the record: this doesn’t mean that you should start flinging your Vision Pro unit about. Some of us go to extreme lengths, but that is for science. And even if that science happens to be fun to do or watch: you should not try to replicate it at home.
Things that are NOT allowed: