Everslaught Invasion's latest update recharges graphics on the Quest 3 and brings a new game mode
Hey VR warriors, get ready for some epic news from the virtual frontlines! Everslaught Invasion, the adrenaline-pumping VR action game has recently gotten a massive update called Resurgence and it seems to be shaking things up. It's an update especially meant for one of the best VR headsets, namely: the Meta Quest 3.
So let's talk about the update: the brand-new Survivor Mode is making a shift from the game's traditional round-based waves. Now, you're pitted against a never-ending tide of enemies, pushing your survival skills to the limit. And the coolest part? The all-new Weapon Ability System lets you add some serious magic to your arsenal. Think magical damage upgrades, blood vials for permanent boosts and a choice of five difficulty settings to test your mettle.
Now, Everslaught Invasion isn't just stopping at visual enhancements and gameplay tweaks. It's also breaking language barriers by adding support for six new languages:
And for the visual connoisseurs out there, especially those with a Quest 3, get ready for some flashy visual upgrades. We're talking new visual goodies and a boost in resolution that'll make your VR world more immersive than ever, well…… kind of!
Now, here's a crucial piece of info for you. The visual upgrade of Everslaught Invasion's Resurgence Update is a standout feature for Quest 3's standalone mode, it's worth noting the game is also available on Steam, however, it's unclear if this specific visual enhancement will extend to the PC VR version as well.
While the content update is available across various platforms, including Quest 2 and Quest Pro, it's the Quest 3 users who'll get to enjoy the enhanced visuals in all their glory. Just a heads-up: this upgrade might mean a bigger game size across all platforms, so make sure you've got some space ready.
For those of you who haven't jumped into Everslaught Invasion yet, here's the rundown. It's a high-octane VR game where you choose from three unique classes and team up to take down hordes of enemies. The game boasts a deep progression system, a variety of melee and ranged weapons, and physics-based combat that makes every battle a thrilling experience.
- German
- French
- Spanish
- Italian
- Simplified Chinese
- Russian
Whether you’re a VR veteran or a newbie, the game seems to offer a thrilling blend of fast-paced action and immersive VR gameplay. So, are you ready to dive back into the dark fantasy world of Everslaught Invasion? Let us know what you think of the new changes in the comments! Oh, and the game is available for $19.99 on Meta platforms.
