Elevate your home VR setup with Virtuix’s Omni One–available for pre-order
In 2020, Virtuix, the brains behind the Omni VR treadmill, kicked off a crowd-based investment campaign. Their goal? To secure funds for the Omni One, a VR locomotion device designed for home use that had long been the dream of VR enthusiasts. Fast forward to now, and Virtuix is opening up pre-orders of the Omni One to the public, marking a significant leap in the virtual reality world.
As of October 19th, 2023, Virtuix has started shipping Omni One units to its early investors. But here's the exciting part—general pre-order availability has officially begun! Starting from the second quarter of 2024, you can expect your very own Omni One at your doorstep. (via Road to VR) Omni One isn’t just a VR treadmill; it's an all-inclusive system comprising the newly redesigned treadmill, a VR headset, and access to a library of tailor-made content.
Now, you might be wondering about the price tag. The introductory price for the Omni One is $2,595, plus shipping. And if you pre-order before November 16th, you'll even snag a free Omni One game of your choice, along with an exclusive 'Trailblazer' mark on your unit.
The Omni One is a testament to the remarkable progress of VR technology. You can walk, run, jump, and crouch—your movements in the real world translate seamlessly into the virtual one. It's not just gaming; it's a workout, an adventure, and a whole lot of fun.
Virtuix has come a long way, having raised $35 million in its lifetime. They've shipped over $16 million worth of products worldwide, including over 4,000 Omni Pro systems and more than 70 Omni Arena systems to venues across the United States, such as Dave & Buster's.
Having experienced the wonders of virtual reality, I can't help but be excited about the Omni One. It's a game-changer, and I'm eagerly waiting to get my hands on it. If you're as curious as I am, be sure to check out the trailer and share your thoughts in the comments below. The future of VR gaming is here, and it's looking incredibly promising!
