Elevate your home VR setup with Virtuix’s Omni One–available for pre-order

In 2020, Virtuix, the brains behind the Omni VR treadmill, kicked off a crowd-based investment campaign. Their goal? To secure funds for the Omni One , a VR locomotion device designed for home use that had long been the dream of VR enthusiasts. Fast forward to now, and Virtuix is opening up pre-orders of the Omni One to the public, marking a significant leap in the virtual reality world.As of October 19th, 2023, Virtuix has started shipping Omni One units to its early investors. But here's the exciting part—general pre-order availability has officially begun! Starting from the second quarter of 2024, you can expect your very own Omni One at your doorstep. (via Road to VR ) Omni One isn’t just a VR treadmill; it's an all-inclusive system comprising the newly redesigned treadmill, a VR headset , and access to a library of tailor-made content.Now, you might be wondering about the price tag. The introductory price for the Omni One is $2,595, plus shipping. And if you pre-order before November 16th, you'll even snag a free Omni One game of your choice, along with an exclusive 'Trailblazer' mark on your unit.The Omni One is a testament to the remarkable progress of VR technology. You can walk, run, jump, and crouch—your movements in the real world translate seamlessly into the virtual one. It's not just gaming; it's a workout, an adventure, and a whole lot of fun.Virtuix has come a long way, having raised $35 million in its lifetime. They've shipped over $16 million worth of products worldwide, including over 4,000 Omni Pro systems and more than 70 Omni Arena systems to venues across the United States, such as Dave & Buster's.Having experienced the wonders of virtual reality, I can't help but be excited about the Omni One. It's a game-changer, and I'm eagerly waiting to get my hands on it. If you're as curious as I am, be sure to check out the trailer and share your thoughts in the comments below. The future of VR gaming is here, and it's looking incredibly promising!