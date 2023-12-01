Check out the December picks for Meta Quest+: two must-play games on the Quest 3
As we wave goodbye to 2023, the VR world is getting more electrifying than ever. Whether you're wielding the advanced Meta Quest 3, the sleek Quest Pro, or the trusty Quest 2, the December selection is overflowing with thrilling adventures. But here's the catch: once you've got one of the best VR headsets, the next big question is, what do you play?
Meta Quest+ offers a unique proposition: stay subscribed, and every month, you're treated to two carefully selected VR games. Are you ready to explore what December has in store for you? Let's jump into this month's top picks and see what immersive experiences await in your VR play space.
Kicking off our list is The Thrill of the Fight, a game that redefines VR boxing with its striking realism. Step into a virtual ring where a diverse array of opponents, each boasting unique fighting styles and techniques, awaits you. This game isn't just about throwing punches; it's an intricate dance of timing, skill, and strategy, with the goal being to aim for that satisfying knockout. However, be ready to move — a play area of at least 6.5 ft by 6.5 ft is required. So, clear your VR space for some serious boxing action!
Next up, we have Swarm, a game that's best described as "Spider-Man meets guns." This vibrant, arcade-style shooter offers quick, adrenaline-pumping sessions in bright, colorful worlds. It's a nostalgic nod to classic arcade games, now reimagined for the VR era. Equipped with a grappling hook and pistols, players must be quick-witted and quicker on the trigger to survive the relentless Swarm.
But here's the cool part: with your Meta Quest+ subscription, they're included at no extra cost. It's almost like receiving an early holiday present!
Starting your VR journey can be daunting. Do you comb through lists of the best games for the Quest 3, or do you dive into the store and pick a title at random? Well, there's a simpler solution: Meta Quest+. This subscription service launched back in July and is Meta's answer to keeping your VR library fresh and exciting.
The Thrill of the Fight — a VR boxing game
Swarm — fast-paced, grapple-shooting fun
Usually, these games would set you back a bit:
- The Thrill of the Fight at just over $10.
- Swarm nearing $30.
How does Quest+ work?
Here's a quick recap for those considering hopping on the Meta Quest+ train:
So, as December rolls in, Meta Quest+ subscribers are in for a treat with these immersive VR experiences. For those yet to subscribe, this month's offerings highlight the value and savings that come with the subscription, making it an opportune time to dive into the world of Meta Quest+.
- First month free: enjoy your first month without charge, followed by a monthly fee of $7.99 or an annual subscription of $59.99.
- Monthly game claims: don't forget to claim your monthly games as part of your subscription, because otherwise you won’t get them.
- Subscription cancellation: canceling means losing access to previously claimed games.
- Re-subscribing perks: re-subscribe to regain access to all your previously claimed games.
- No retroactive claims: missed games from inactive months cannot be claimed later.
- Compatibility: available on Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest Pro.
- Flexible subscription: cancel anytime without hassle.
