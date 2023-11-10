The Quest 3 enables Creed: Rise to Glory to give you an immersive VR boxing experience
Sure, most of the best VR headsets are awesome precisely because they grant you access to outstanding PC VR games. But thanks to amazing headsets such as the Quest 3, standalone games have gotten so much better!
And in a very neat way, that is all thanks to developers’ creativity. I mean, mean sometimes a clever use of an existing headset-enabled feature is all it takes for a game to become that much more immersive and special.
And Creed: Rise to Glory’s latest update proves my point perfectly.
So, what’s this Creed game all about? Well, boxing! Now do you get what I meant? The game is based on the hit movies, which in turn are based on the other hit movies featuring Sylvester Stallone’s classic film character Rocky Balboa.
While the feature itself is still labeled as experimental, this new update will let you use it to fight opponents! That means punching, blocking and even navigating the game can all happen controller-free.
And by the way, this title isn’t just about fun. It has a fitness mode too! While the main portion of the game can certainly be helpful for your cardio goals, the advanced fitness options will let you do more, like track calorie burn goals.
Oh, and some of you may appreciate a new addition to the roster of adversaries that you can face in the game: Tommy "The Machine" Gunn, straight out of 1990’s Rocky V. Sweet!
Creed: Rise to Glory — now labeled as Championship Edition due to all of the extra content it has gotten — is available on the Meta Quest Store for $29.99. You can play it on the Quest 2 and Quest Pro too, but hand tracking is only available for the Quest 3 at the time of writing.
