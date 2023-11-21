Bulletstorm VR launch pushed to 2024, but will the wait be worth it?
Hey VR gamers, hold onto your headsets because I've got some news about Bulletstorm VR that's gonna hit like a power kick for some of you! Originally set to launch this December, the game's taking a little detour and now aims to blast us into its virtual world on January 18, 2024. Yep, that's right, the fast-paced, action-packed shooter game's debut on the best VR headsets — including the Meta Quest 3 — is getting a tad delayed.
So, what is Bulletstorm VR all about? Well according to the trailer, imagine stepping into the boots of Grayson Hunt, a badass elite ex-assassin stranded in the wild world of Stygia. It's not just about pulling the trigger; it's about how creative you can get with unleashing havoc. Think power kicks, slides, and charged shots, all in a VR world that promises to be as brutal as it is beautiful.
And let's talk firepower. The iconic Energy Leash? Check. A full arsenal of weapons? Double-check. Bulletstorm VR is all about giving you the tools to pull enemies close for a better look down your gun barrel or to fling them into the oncoming fire.
But what about the delay? I hear you ask. Sure, it's a bummer, but think of it this way: with all the other VR releases like Assassin's Creed Nexus and Stranger Things VR hitting the shelves, your holiday season is already packed with virtual adventures. Bulletstorm VR's new release date might just be a blessing, giving it the space to shine in early 2024.
For those who can't wait to get their hands on this carnage carnival, pre-orders are open with a sweet 10% discount, bringing the price down from $39.99 to $35.99. And hey, it’s coming to the Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, PSVR 2, and PC VR. Since the game will be available on Steam as well, can we expect it to become nominated for one of the best PC VR games for 2024? Only time will tell!
In a nutshell, Bulletstorm VR is shaping up to be a wild ride through a universe where creativity in destruction is king. So, VR warriors, get ready for some action to blow your mind — literally — in January 2024!
Now, I know what you're thinking, why is that happening? Well, the devs: Incuvo — the guys behind titles like Green Hell VR — and People Can Fly — also game devs in Poland — are no strangers to the VR scene. They are determined to ensure that Bulletstorm VR isn't just good, but mind-blowingly awesome. The teams are taking extra time to fine-tune every explosive detail to meet the high expectations of this AAA FPS franchise.
Dear mercenaries, an update on the release date for Bulletstorm VR: pic.twitter.com/xvypYqhsRo— Bulletstorm (@Bulletstorm) November 20, 2023
