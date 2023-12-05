Infamous indie dev has set his sights on VR next and the project sounds groundbreaking
Things that we take for granted: all of the support from indie developers that VR gets. I mean, really, have you ever stopped to think how many of the games and apps that get released for some of the best VR headsets out there are made by independent devs?
And that’s kind of impressive! I mean, it wasn’t that long ago when indies were still pretty rare. Back then, even daring to think that someone who's not associated with a big brand software company could even make a game sounded absurd!
Speaking of Braid’s dev, he seems to have set his sights on a new frontier: VR.
Honestly, I find this to be ironic in a sweet kind of way. I mean, Jonathan Blow first made Braid, which was a 2D platformer. Then came The Witness, which was a puzzle-exploration game, but this time in 3D.
But what could this game be all about? Well, Jonathan is known for pushing the boundaries of gaming through puzzle games, so I’d reckon that we can expect another head-scratcher.
RoadToVR managed to get a hold of some project details and job descriptions, which can give us some extra pointers beyond the Twitter — ugh — X thread. For starters, this is how Jonathan describes the game:
In other words, this could be a game that involves the entirety of your surroundings. That doesn’t only fit the creator’s MO, but also sounds like quite the unique concept. I mean, I'm game for an experience that can actually involve my furniture in a creative way beyond designing race tracks!
All of this isn’t an official announcement and it looks like Jonathan and crew are still at a pre-production stage. That being said, come 2024, we may be in for an exciting announcement from one of the indie scene’s brightest talents.
Hello, we are hiring for a lot of things.— Jonathan Blow (@Jonathan_Blow) December 1, 2023
I'll start with programmers:
Graphics Programmer
Systems Programmer
VR Game Lead Programmer
Each has a full description in this thread.
DM me if interested (please actually be qualified or you will cause Climate Change.)
This game has a boundary-pushing design and is made for untethered, roomscale play, with none of those game-ruining concessions for seated or stationary play.
From the available job descriptions, we can deduce that the goal is to get the game on Meta’s Quest platform first. And that makes total sense, given that the largest library of VR-centric apps and games has found a home on the Quest series of headsets.
