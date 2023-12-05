Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Infamous indie dev has set his sights on VR next and the project sounds groundbreaking

Things that we take for granted: all of the support from indie developers that VR gets. I mean, really, have you ever stopped to think how many of the games and apps that get released for some of the best VR headsets out there are made by independent devs?

And that’s kind of impressive! I mean, it wasn’t that long ago when indies were still pretty rare. Back then, even daring to think that someone who's not associated with a big brand software company could even make a game sounded absurd!

Only a couple of decades have passed since then and look at us now: coding has gotten more accessible than ever. And we’ve got the developers of indie darlings such as Braid — remember this timey-wimey puzzle-platforming gem? — to thank for all of the inspiration.

Speaking of Braid’s dev, he seems to have set his sights on a new frontier: VR.



Honestly, I find this to be ironic in a sweet kind of way. I mean, Jonathan Blow first made Braid, which was a 2D platformer. Then came The Witness, which was a puzzle-exploration game, but this time in 3D.

So I guess Jonathan must’ve asked the logical question of “What comes after 3D?”. And VR does feel like a true step up in that regard. I mean, it’s still 3D, but it has proper depth to it, which — as those among you who’ve tried a VR headset know — is a total game changer.

But what could this game be all about? Well, Jonathan is known for pushing the boundaries of gaming through puzzle games, so I’d reckon that we can expect another head-scratcher. 

RoadToVR managed to get a hold of some project details and job descriptions, which can give us some extra pointers beyond the Twitterugh — X thread. For starters, this is how Jonathan describes the game:

This game has a boundary-pushing design and is made for untethered, roomscale play, with none of those game-ruining concessions for seated or stationary play.


In other words, this could be a game that involves the entirety of your surroundings. That doesn’t only fit the creator’s MO, but also sounds like quite the unique concept. I mean, I'm game for an experience that can actually involve my furniture in a creative way beyond designing race tracks! 

From the available job descriptions, we can deduce that the goal is to get the game on Meta’s Quest platform first. And that makes total sense, given that the largest library of VR-centric apps and games has found a home on the Quest series of headsets.  

All of this isn’t an official announcement and it looks like Jonathan and crew are still at a pre-production stage. That being said, come 2024, we may be in for an exciting announcement from one of the indie scene’s brightest talents.
