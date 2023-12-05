Infamous indie dev has set his sights on VR next and the project sounds groundbreaking

not

Hello, we are hiring for a lot of things.

I'll start with programmers:



Graphics Programmer

Systems Programmer

VR Game Lead Programmer



Each has a full description in this thread.

DM me if interested (please actually be qualified or you will cause Climate Change.) — Jonathan Blow (@Jonathan_Blow) December 1, 2023





VR headset

Twitter

ugh



All of this isn’t an official announcement and it looks like Jonathan and crew are still at a pre-production stage. That being said, come 2024, we may be in for an exciting announcement from one of the indie scene’s brightest talents.