Pick 2023's VR champion: vote now at the Game Awards!









Gran Turismo 7







If you're into heart-pumping racing action, then 'Gran Turismo 7' on PS VR2 is your ticket to adrenaline-fueled excitement. Imagine being able to slip into the driver's seat of over 450 ultra-detailed cars, and that's just the beginning.



This game is a visual feast with its 4K HDR display, letting you soak in every little detail, from the dash to the track. Feel the thrill with Headset Feedback – it's like you can sense every touch and collision. And get this, the 3D audio is so spot-on, that you can literally hear your rivals zooming around you. Eye tracking? It's here, keeping the graphics sharp even when you're flooring it.



Plus, the VR Showroom feature? It's a car lover's dream, letting you check out your rides up close. Whether you're using the DualSense controller or a racing wheel, 'Gran Turismo 7' is all about getting you as close to the racing action as possible. So, strap in and get ready to burn some virtual rubber!



Price: VR mode is a free update, so long as you own the base game



Click If you're into heart-pumping racing action, then 'Gran Turismo 7' on PS VR2 is your ticket to adrenaline-fueled excitement. Imagine being able to slip into the driver's seat of over 450 ultra-detailed cars, and that's just the beginning.This game is a visual feast with its 4K HDR display, letting you soak in every little detail, from the dash to the track. Feel the thrill with Headset Feedback – it's like you can sense every touch and collision. And get this, the 3D audio is so spot-on, that you can literally hear your rivals zooming around you. Eye tracking? It's here, keeping the graphics sharp even when you're flooring it.Plus, the VR Showroom feature? It's a car lover's dream, letting you check out your rides up close. Whether you're using the DualSense controller or a racing wheel, 'Gran Turismo 7' is all about getting you as close to the racing action as possible. So, strap in and get ready to burn some virtual rubber!Price: VR mode is a free update, so long as you own the base gameClick here to learn more about Gran Turismo 7





Horizon Call of the Mountain







Horizon Call of the Mountain is more than just a game; it's an epic journey into a vivid, virtual wilderness. Designed exclusively for PS VR2, it throws you into the shoes of Ryas, a former Carja soldier seeking redemption.. Imagine climbing towering peaks and facing down fearsome machines, all while unraveling a gripping mystery. Horizon Call of the Mountain is more than just a game; it's an epic journey into a vivid, virtual wilderness. Designed exclusively for PS VR2, it throws you into the shoes of Ryas, a former Carja soldier seeking redemption.. Imagine climbing towering peaks and facing down fearsome machines, all while unraveling a gripping mystery.



With the PS VR2 Sense controllers, you're not just looking at Horizon’s world; you're part of it. And it's not just about the thrill; there's a real story here with twists, turns, and familiar faces from the Horizon universe.



Your instincts, skills, and strategic thinking are all put to the test. Climb, hunt, craft, and explore through a journey. And for those moments when you just want to show off the power of PS VR2, take a heart-pounding riverboat ride. Horizon Call of the Mountain is an adventure that VR was made for.





Price: $59 with a free trial



Click Price: $59 with a free trialClick here to learn more about Horizon Call of the Mountain





Humanity







Ever dreamed of waking up as a dog leading a crowd of people? That's "Humanity" for you. In this bizarre yet captivating game, you're a Shiba Inu on a mission to guide lost souls through a series of challenging stages.



The game blends action and puzzle elements, where your single 'woof' commands massive groups to navigate through a maze of obstacles, enemies, and brain teasers.



But "Humanity" isn't just about guiding people through puzzles. There's an intriguing storyline involving a rival group known as the Others. As you progress, you'll experience the rising tension between your followers and the Others, adding a layer of intrigue to the gameplay.



For VR, the game elevates to a whole new level. Compatible with any PC



Price: $9 on Ever dreamed of waking up as a dog leading a crowd of people? That's "Humanity" for you. In this bizarre yet captivating game, you're a Shiba Inu on a mission to guide lost souls through a series of challenging stages.The game blends action and puzzle elements, where your single 'woof' commands massive groups to navigate through a maze of obstacles, enemies, and brain teasers.But "Humanity" isn't just about guiding people through puzzles. There's an intriguing storyline involving a rival group known as the Others. As you progress, you'll experience the rising tension between your followers and the Others, adding a layer of intrigue to the gameplay.For VR, the game elevates to a whole new level. Compatible with any PC VR headset , "Humanity" on Steam lets you experience the game from an immersive, towering perspective, adding a unique twist to the puzzle-solving experience.Price: $9 on Steam



Click Click here to learn more about Humanity





Resident Evil Village VR Mode







Here's the scoop on 'Resident Evil Village VR Mode' for all you horror and VR fans: this game takes the eerie and intense world of Resident Evil Village to a whole new level with PS VR2. Here's the scoop on 'Resident Evil Village VR Mode' for all you horror and VR fans: this game takes the eerie and intense world of Resident Evil Village to a whole new level with PS VR2.



It’s all about that immersive, hair-raising realism, thanks to the PS VR2 Sense controllers. You’ll feel like you’re actually reaching out and touching the sinister, detailed environment around you.



Just a heads up, though – you need the full version of Resident Evil Village to dive into this VR mode. While most add-ons work with VR, others, like the Winters’ Expansion, aren’t compatible. But hey, if you're ready to get your scare on in VR, this is where it's at!



Price: It's Free, so long as you own the base game



Click Just a heads up, though – you need the full version of Resident Evil Village to dive into this VR mode. While most add-ons work with VR, others, like the Winters’ Expansion, aren’t compatible. But hey, if you're ready to get your scare on in VR, this is where it's at!Price: It's Free, so long as you own the base gameClick here to learn more about Resident Evil Village VR Mode



Synapse















Alright, let's talk about this thrilling PS VR2 exclusive from nDreams. Picture this: you're not just stepping into any ordinary shooter game; you're diving into a surreal, hostile world where your weapons and psychic powers are your best friends.



In this game, you're a top-notch operative with a mission to infiltrate the subconscious of a big-time enemy. But it's not a walk in the park. You'll face off against some seriously twisted creations from his mind. The cool part? You get to evolve your combat style. Mix and match skills, get crafty with your strategies, and become the ultimate psychic warrior.



And let me tell you about the controls – it's all about dual-wielding combat that feels super intuitive with those PS VR2 Sense controllers. The experience? Absolutely mesmerizing. You're not just playing a game; you're immersed in these incredible mindscapes, all in stunning 4K HDR. It's like a feast for your senses and a workout for your reflexes. Get ready to have your mind blown!



Price: $34.99



Click Click here to learn more about Synapse





How Do I Vote for the Best VR Game of 2023 at The Game Awards?



Here's a step-by-step guide on how to vote for your favorite VR game of 2023 at the Game Awards, and a little something extra for those who want to share their picks:



Head over to the Game Awards website. It's where all the voting action happens. You'll need to log into the site. You can even log in using your social media accounts for added convenience. Look for the 'Best VR/AR' category. That's where you'll find the nominees for the best virtual reality games of the year. Simply click on the game you want to vote for. It's as easy as that – just one click and your voice is heard!



While you're there, take the chance to explore more than just games. Dive into categories like best voice actors, top esports teams, and standout esports coaches. You can vote for all your favorites across a wide range of categories – and remember, it's completely free!



Just cast your vote? Cool, you can download a neat image for each pick right from the Game Awards site. Perfect for sharing on your socials and showing everyone who you're rooting for. And hey, if you're feeling extra, vote in all the categories and collect those badges. It's like a mini-challenge – vote, earn, and flaunt them online!



Remember, every vote counts, no need to rush to a PC. Whip out your phone and get voting! You can cast one vote per category, so make your picks count. As for results, stay tuned to the Game Awards — the big reveal is on the 7th of December. You can watch the live stream on various platforms such as YouTube and Twitch



Okay, so have you guys noticed something about the VR game nominations this year? They're kinda PlayStation-heavy, don't you think? I mean, we had a bunch of cool games on PC VR and Meta's standalone platforms too. My guess? It's all about the buzz. PlayStation's a big name, right? When they drop a VR game, it's like a Hollywood blockbuster release – everyone's talking about it. While you're there, take the chance to explore more than just games. Dive into categories like best voice actors, top esports teams, and standout esports coaches. You can vote for all your favorites across a wide range of categories – and remember, it's completely free!Just cast your vote? Cool, you can download a neat image for each pick right from the Game Awards site. Perfect for sharing on your socials and showing everyone who you're rooting for. And hey, if you're feeling extra, vote in all the categories and collect those badges. It's like a mini-challenge – vote, earn, and flaunt them online!Remember, every vote counts, no need to rush to a PC. Whip out your phone and get voting! You can cast one vote per category, so make your picks count. As for results, stay tuned to the Game Awards — the big reveal is on the 7th of December. You can watch the live stream on various platforms such as YouTube and TwitchOkay, so have you guys noticed something about the VR game nominations this year? They're kinda PlayStation-heavy, don't you think? I mean, we had a bunch of cool games on PC VR and Meta's standalone platforms too. My guess? It's all about the buzz. PlayStation's a big name, right? When they drop a VR game, it's like a Hollywood blockbuster release – everyone's talking about it.



And those other games? They're like indie hits. Amazing, but maybe not as showy. I think it's more about the PlayStation hype machine than anything else. But hey, that's just my two cents. What's your take on it? Let me know in the comments!

Hey there, VR and AR enthusiasts! Ready to dive into a universe where gaming transcends the screen and wraps around your very senses? Well, buckle up, because the nominees for the best VR/AR game of the year nominees courtesy of the Game Awards are here, and they're nothing short of spectacular.From the adrenaline-pumping racetracks of 'Gran Turismo 7' to the spine-chilling corridors of 'Resident Evil Village VR Mode', this year's lineup is all about pushing the boundaries of virtual and reality gaming. Whether you're a hardcore gamer or just love exploring new worlds, these games are redefining what it means to 'play'.And guess what? You've got the power to pick the winner! So, let's get the lowdown on these immersive masterpieces and find out how you can cast your vote for the ultimate VR/AR experience of 2023!