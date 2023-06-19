Best head straps for Meta Quest 2: Replace the default one for a more comfortable VR experience
The Meta Quest 2 remains as the most popular, and often considered best VR headset, even today, pushing nearly 3 years on the market, and with a successor – the Quest 3 on the horizon.
While the Quest 2 has a lot going for it, it's still a budget VR headset at the end of the day, and some elements of its design reflect that, perhaps most notably – it's head strap.
Well, there are great Quest 2 head strap options out there, and we're here to help you find the best one! Let's check them out!
The KIWI Design Elite Strap is an affordable, yet quality adjustable head strap with a convenient hinge for easily putting it on and taking it off. While it's blatantly "inspired" by Meta's own (more expensive) first-party Elite Strap, the KIWI Design Elite Strap is likely the better choice for most people.
It's very comfortable, cheaper, and does pretty much the same thing. In fact, it's my own personal favorite Quest 2 head strap too, and has been for over a year – continues holding up fine!
If you want the real thing from the first-party brand, we're happy to report that Meta's own Elite Strap is currently discounted, so it's not that much of a stretch to get it over the KIWI Design one, if you wish to.
The first-party Elite Strap is a bit thinner and more premium-feeling than the KIWI Design Elite Strap, but other than that – same basic idea – a sturdier head strap with extra adjustability, that will stay more securely on your head during vigorous VR gaming sessions.
So if you're into Beat Saber, or one of the many boxing games, or any VR sports games, getting an Elite Strap from either brand would likely make your VR experience much better.
Here we have another two options from KIWI Design, both of which are going to turn your Quest 2 VR headset into something way more elaborate, but most importantly – increase its battery life.
The only difference is that the Comfort Battery Audio Head Strap, like its name suggests, also comes with adjustable headphones, which turn your Quest 2 into something really similar to the Valve Index, as it too sports exactly the same design of adjustable headphones.
To be fair, the Quest 2's default speakers are already good enough, so you can choose to get the Comfort Battery Strap without the headphones, if you feel so yourself.
And it's worth noting that the extended battery – the main feature of those head straps – will inevitably add more weight to your Quest 2, so it's important to weigh in those pros and cons before making a purchase.
This is another head strap that adds extra battery to your Quest 2, in this case – 5300mAh, which the manufacturer claims will give you up to 4-5 hours more battery life.
It's also a very futuristic-looking head strap, which will definitely appeal to the right kind of gamers, not to mention – it's sturdier and more adjustable than the default one also.
The detachable battery, which steals the show here, can indeed be easily removed if you want to drop off some weight and have a short gaming session, and just as easily attached back on, if you want that extra battery life, at the cost of a heavier headset.
