Best Buy's new AR app for the Apple Vision Pro lets you virtually try a product before you buy it

As reported by the Apple-focused media outlet Apple Insider, Best Buy has rolled out an AR app specifically tailored for Apple's newest wearable, the Apple Vision Pro, offering real-time previews of products.



The new app called Best Buy Envision goal is to help users plan out their perfect home tech setup. Using advanced AR features, the app lets you see how products would fit into your living space.



The app uses augmented reality to give you 3D previews of products you're thinking of buying. With Apple Vision Pro , you can check out the 3D models of different items like TVs, appliances, fitness gear, and furniture in your space before making a decision.



To use it, naturally, you have to put on your Vision Pro first, then open the Best Buy Envision app and browse through hundreds of options. Then watch them appear digitally, right before your eyes, in your actual living space.



Once you've found the perfect option, you can check product ratings and prices, share the product directly with a friend via text or email, or open the product page within the Safari app on your Vision Pro to make your purchase on BestBuy.com.



Best Buy's new app is just one of many designed specifically for the Vision Pro. Initially, when Apple's VR headset launched, there weren't many apps available. But that's changing now, with more apps becoming available over time.