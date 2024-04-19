Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Best Buy's new AR app for the Apple Vision Pro lets you virtually try a product before you buy it

By
Best Buy's new AR app for the Apple Vision Pro lets you virtually try a product before you buy it
Sometimes, online shopping can be tricky because you can't physically see the product. But with augmented reality (AR) becoming more mainstream, that might change. If you have an Apple Vision Pro, for example, you can now shop right from your living room.

Wondering if this TV is the perfect fit for your space?


Best Buy&#039;s new AR app for the Apple Vision Pro lets you virtually try a product before you buy it

As reported by the Apple-focused media outlet Apple Insider, Best Buy has rolled out an AR app specifically tailored for Apple's newest wearable, the Apple Vision Pro, offering real-time previews of products.

The new app called Best Buy Envision goal is to help users plan out their perfect home tech setup. Using advanced AR features, the app lets you see how products would fit into your living space.

The app uses augmented reality to give you 3D previews of products you're thinking of buying. With Apple Vision Pro, you can check out the 3D models of different items like TVs, appliances, fitness gear, and furniture in your space before making a decision.

To use it, naturally, you have to put on your Vision Pro first, then open the Best Buy Envision app and browse through hundreds of options. Then watch them appear digitally, right before your eyes, in your actual living space.

Once you've found the perfect option, you can check product ratings and prices, share the product directly with a friend via text or email, or open the product page within the Safari app on your Vision Pro to make your purchase on BestBuy.com.

Best Buy's new app is just one of many designed specifically for the Vision Pro. Initially, when Apple's VR headset launched, there weren't many apps available. But that's changing now, with more apps becoming available over time.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Popular stories

Apple Vision Pro-blems I cannot overlook as a VR enthusiast
Apple Vision Pro-blems I cannot overlook as a VR enthusiast
YouTube on the Quest 3 just got even better with a new update
YouTube on the Quest 3 just got even better with a new update
Google promises AR announcements at I/O 2024, which might include Samsung’s upcoming XR headset
Google promises AR announcements at I/O 2024, which might include Samsung’s upcoming XR headset
Meta Quest 3 received a secret upgrade in its latest update
Meta Quest 3 received a secret upgrade in its latest update
Meta and director Eli Roth present The Faceless Lady: a Meta-exclusive VR horror series set in a haunted castle
Meta and director Eli Roth present The Faceless Lady: a Meta-exclusive VR horror series set in a haunted castle
Pimax unveils an even more high-end VR headset – Pimax Crystal Super, an affordable Crystal Light, and Airlink for the original Crystal
Pimax unveils an even more high-end VR headset – Pimax Crystal Super, an affordable Crystal Light, and Airlink for the original Crystal
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Meta Quest browser is now faster and has gotten a very useful extension
The Meta Quest browser is now faster and has gotten a very useful extension
Apple Vision Pro demos are reportedly about to get a lot more personal
Apple Vision Pro demos are reportedly about to get a lot more personal
You can now switch between app versions directly from your Meta Quest headset
You can now switch between app versions directly from your Meta Quest headset
Meta Quest 3 received a secret upgrade in its latest update
Meta Quest 3 received a secret upgrade in its latest update
Steam VR sale: Fallout 4 VR at 75% off, and more amazing deals
Steam VR sale: Fallout 4 VR at 75% off, and more amazing deals
Apple Vision Pro-blems I cannot overlook as a VR enthusiast
Apple Vision Pro-blems I cannot overlook as a VR enthusiast
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless