If you dislike explicit lyrics, Beat Saber now has a toggle to take care of that
What is your favorite VR game on the Quest 3? Or are you more into PC VR games? Well, regardless of what is your preferred way to enjoy some of the best VR headsets out there, I’d wager that Beat Saber is among your top choices when it comes to software picks.
And I can’t really blame you. Beat Saber has been a best selling VR game practically since it came out and anyone who has ever brought their headset to a party can tell you why. The game is easy to pick up, a blast to play and difficult to put down: just the right combo!
Beat Saber’s latest patch is out and you can check the patch notes here. This one doesn’t bring any new features or songs, but it does bring quite a few bug fixes, tweaks and improvements. Oh, and a toggle that many may appreciate: one that censors out explicit lyrics.
Well, the toggle basically does that, but to Beat Saber songs. Another cool thing about the toggle is that it’s directly tied to the user’s Meta Account. This means that if a kid is enjoying Beat Saber, its parents can set explicit lyrics to off and not think about it… Until the kid enters his teen years, when Meta grants control back to them and they can toggle the setting to “on” if so they choose.
The explicit lyrics toggle for Beat Saber is packed in with the latest game update on the Quest 2 and Quest 3, so you can go ahead and update the app if you want to use it. And just in case you’re having a tough time finding the toggle, you may want to check out Meta Accounts for Families.
Beat Saber has been updated regularly for the past five years, with a hefty chunk of those updates adding more music tracks for fans to slash their way through. But with a title like this, you can’t stay relevant with content alone. You need quality of life improvements too.
So, what does that mean? Well, do you remember way back when we all used to watch music channels on TV — actually, do people still do that? Anyway — and songs would have different versions, which were fine tuned to be less-explicit?
