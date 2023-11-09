Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Weekly Discussion
AstroBeam: a new constellation in the multiplayer VR universe
Buckle up, VR enthusiasts! Devin Reimer, the creative force who co-founded Owlchemy Labs (a VR-focused and Google-owned XR company), is now steering a new ship called AstroBeam. He is the guy who brought us 'Job Simulator' and 'Vacation Simulator', so you know it's going to be good.

With a sweet $3 million seed funding to kick things off, AstroBeam is set to dive into the multiplayer VR realm. And let's put that number into perspective: in the burgeoning VR landscape, $3 million is a solid vote of confidence. It's not pocket change, especially when considering that VR game development can swing from $20,000 for simple concepts to well over $100,000 for complex masterpieces. So yeah, AstroBeam is off to a good start.

AstroBeam is not here just to play games; it’s trying to reshape how we connect in the virtual world — picture chatting with pals and NPCs as if they're right beside us. It's all about making VR a place where everyone wants to hang out, much like the chaotic fun of Gorilla Tag or the strategic deception in Among Us VR.

So, who's behind this generous seed funding? Enter The Venture Reality Fund, focused on propelling early-stage innovators in AI, AR, and VR into the future. Based out of San Francisco and with a keen eye on the burgeoning XR markets, they're placing its bets on AstroBeam making waves, especially in the United States.

But wait, there's more. Nate Mitchell, co-founder of the Oculus fame and now at the helm of Mountaintop Studios, is also backing this venture. Talk about having some heavy hitters in your corner!

AstroBeam is on a mission to bring VR to the mainstream, making it as comfortable and as social as grabbing coffee with friends. Reimer's departure from Owlchemy Labs might have been a surprise, but it's clear he's not done pushing the boundaries of virtual reality.(Via UploadVR)

In a world where we're looking for more human connections, even digitally, AstroBeam's focus on hand tracking and voice communication is just what the doctor ordered. Imagine using your hands as naturally in the game as you do in the real world, combined with voice interactions that make NPC conversations feel like chatting with an old friend across the living room.

The twist in the tale? This new studio's goals sound a tad familiar, almost like the current projects at Owlchemy Labs. It's a bit of déjà vu but in the most exciting way possible. We're talking about the evolution of VR interaction, folks.

And with VR hardware getting a makeover – we're looking at you, Apple Vision Pro and the rumored Quest 3 Lite – AstroBeam's timing couldn't be better. The future of VR is knocking, and AstroBeam is answering the door with open arms and, well, hands-free controls.

Curious about what AstroBeam is cooking up? Keep an eye out; the VR space is about to get even more interesting.
