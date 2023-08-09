How about an AR monocle with ChatGPT on it?
Two of the technologies that are probably going to at least partially reshape the world that we live in are:
While we’re still waiting for a beast like the Apple Vision Pro to come out and join the ranks of the best AR/VR headsets so that it can prove that AR is indeed something that can improve lives, ChatGPT already took the world by storm.
And what if there were a monocle that you can use to do just that, but also in AR?
Brilliant Labs’ motto is pretty cool: “Pocket-sized AR for imaginative hackers”. Despite that, the company is about innovation and building an open-source ecosystem that can fuel the creativity of developers.
- Generative artificial intelligence (AI)
- Augmented and virtual reality (AR, VR or XR)
And it is pretty much obvious that it is a matter of time until AI finds its way — permanently — into our smartphones, gadgets and then XR headsets… Why can’t we resolve the hassle of having to login and type to talk to ChatGPT?
But what of the monocle? Well, it’s an odd one. If you look at it as a finished product, your mileage may vary. But if you are a developer, that knows how to code in Python, the sky becomes the limit.
Because basically, the monocle will allow you to to program whatever you want and create your own pair of smart-glasses, much in the vein of Google Glass — as in, with a heads-up display.
The entire thing weighs just 15 grams and can be clipped onto a pair of glasses or stored in a charging case — like with earbuds — when it is not in use. Right now, the gizmo can last for up to 1 hour of continuous use, which includes capturing video on 720p and an active Bluetooth connection.
Oh, and it works out of the box with arGPT — an app available right now for iOS, made by Reality Labs. And yes, it is literally what it sounds like: having access to ChatGPT anytime, through your monocle, even if you are not a developer.
The AR Monocle is actually already a thing and available for purchase on the company’s online store for $349. Honestly, this is a great price if you know how to code and can get more out of the monocle than just arGPT.
Is the price fair for a regular consumer that doesn’t know Python? Well, if some day a web store, with apps and utilities for the monocle, were to pop up, then yes, because that would remove the need for the buyer to know code. As of now? You be the judge of that.
