Apple's Vision Pro: setting trends or inspiring the tech market? Maybe even both?

This isn't what you think it is #CES2024pic.twitter.com/CdJ2bl6baX — Cas and Chary XR (@CasandChary) January 10, 2024







Talk about making a dramatic entrance, fashionably late (or is it early?) to the VR party! This tech doppelganger was first flaunted at the Smart-Display Vision Expo in Shenzhen in late August, just a hop, skip and a jump in time after Apple's grand reveal of the Vision Pro . Fast following? More like lightning speed! Remember though, it's not just about that startlingly familiar look, the real intrigue is hidden inside, right?



Now, while the EM-AX162 headset may have borrowed its looks from Apple, it's a whole different story under the hood. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 (for the record, we’re at XR2+ Gen 2 right now), with up to 6GB of RAM, and sports a single LCD panel. And while it does have expandable storage, let's just say it's not in the same league as the Vision Pro or even the



But, this isn't the first time EmdoorVR has taken cues from big names. It’s got a history of releasing products that seem... familiar . But hey, in the world of tech, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?



So, the Vision Pro is hitting the shelves on February 2nd with its $3,500 price tag. This could very well set off a wave of similar designs trying to capture a bit of Apple's magic.



What's the takeaway here? Well, Apple is still inspiring others with its designs and innovation. But as we dive deeper into the VR world, it's going to be super interesting to see how everyone else keeps up. Will they innovate, or will they imitate? That's the million-dollar question. Stay tuned, tech enthusiasts!