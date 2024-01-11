Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Apple's Vision Pro: setting trends or inspiring the tech market? Maybe even both?

Apple's Vision Pro: setting trends or inspiring the tech market? Maybe even both?
You guys won't believe what's stirring up the tech world at CES 2024! Apple is back in the spotlight, but this time, it's not just about what it's about to release (hint: the Vision Pro). It's about who's trying to follow in its footsteps, maybe a bit too closely. Well, it kind of does sound something out of a tech soap opera!

Okay, YouTubers Cas and Chary XR were strolling through CES and then, bam! They're stopped in their tracks by a VR headset that screams for a double-take. "Is that the Apple Vision Pro?" Nope, it's the spitting image of the Vision Pro, a headset called EmdoorVR's EM-AX162.



 

Talk about making a dramatic entrance, fashionably late (or is it early?) to the VR party! This tech doppelganger was first flaunted at the Smart-Display Vision Expo in Shenzhen in late August, just a hop, skip and a jump in time after Apple's grand reveal of the Vision Pro. Fast following? More like lightning speed! Remember though, it's not just about that startlingly familiar look, the real intrigue is hidden inside, right?

Now, while the EM-AX162 headset may have borrowed its looks from Apple, it's a whole different story under the hood. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 (for the record, we’re at XR2+ Gen 2 right now), with up to 6GB of RAM, and sports a single LCD panel. And while it does have expandable storage, let's just say it's not in the same league as the Vision Pro or even the Quest 2.

On the flip side, Apple's Vision Pro is said to be a tech masterpiece. We're talking dual Apple Silicon chips, mind-blowing microOLEDs, eye-tracking, AR capabilities and even a display that shows your eyes to the world. It seems like the future of VR is about to land on our doorstep.


                                                                          Here's another glimpse, this time featuring it worn by a user.
                                                                         

But, this isn't the first time EmdoorVR has taken cues from big names. It’s got a history of releasing products that seem... familiar. But hey, in the world of tech, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?

So, the Vision Pro is hitting the shelves on February 2nd with its $3,500 price tag. This could very well set off a wave of similar designs trying to capture a bit of Apple's magic.

What's the takeaway here? Well, Apple is still inspiring others with its designs and innovation. But as we dive deeper into the VR world, it's going to be super interesting to see how everyone else keeps up. Will they innovate, or will they imitate? That's the million-dollar question. Stay tuned, tech enthusiasts!

Popular stories

Apple reveals the results of Vision Pro battery tests
Apple reveals the results of Vision Pro battery tests
Want to try full body tracking on the Quest 3? Check out Dodge Arcade for free
Want to try full body tracking on the Quest 3? Check out Dodge Arcade for free
Ready to have a bunch of virtual monitors? The Quest 3's augments are almost here!
Ready to have a bunch of virtual monitors? The Quest 3's augments are almost here!
The Apple Vision Pro is set to launch in the US on February 2, pre-orders are going live soon
The Apple Vision Pro is set to launch in the US on February 2, pre-orders are going live soon
The Xreal Air 2 Ultra looks interesting, but it probably won't topple the Quest 3 or Vision Pro
The Xreal Air 2 Ultra looks interesting, but it probably won't topple the Quest 3 or Vision Pro
Can you guess the top MR app on the Quest 3? It's not a game!
Can you guess the top MR app on the Quest 3? It's not a game!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google is changing its philosophy. Hundreds of employees have been laid off.
Google is changing its philosophy. Hundreds of employees have been laid off.
Vision Pro in-store demos may be a thing, but only this one time
Vision Pro in-store demos may be a thing, but only this one time
Panasonic's startup Shiftall to launch a new VR lightweight headset for 2024
Panasonic's startup Shiftall to launch a new VR lightweight headset for 2024
HTC launched a full face tracker for Vive XR Elite, and it even tracks mouth movement
HTC launched a full face tracker for Vive XR Elite, and it even tracks mouth movement
Is Netflix diving into VR tech, or is it just a masterful marketing stunt?
Is Netflix diving into VR tech, or is it just a masterful marketing stunt?
John Carmack may be on a quest to get Doom on the Quest 3
John Carmack may be on a quest to get Doom on the Quest 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless