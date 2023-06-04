Apple will warn consumers that some should not use the AR/VR mixed reality headset

Apple's next "Big Thing" will be unveiled tomorrow as the mixed-reality AR/VR headset promises to steal the show during the WWDC 2023 Keynote which starts Monday at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT. Of course, the iOS 17 preview might hold some interest for many watching the event as it is livestreamed tomorrow over the Apple Developer app, Apple's website , and the Apple channel on YouTube

Certain conditions might prevent you from using Apple's Reality Pro headset safely







According to a tweet from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (via Wccftech ), Apple will issue some health warnings to those using its $3,000 headset. According to Gurman, "If you’re prone to inner ear infections, have ADHD/ADD, anxiety disorders, a pacemaker, epilepsy, blackouts/seizures or are pregnant, you may be warned against using the headset. In addition to Meniere's disease, past traumatic brain injuries, post-concussion syndrome, migraines." Meniere's disease is a problem characterized by a build-up of fluids in the chambers of the inner ear.









You might not be aware of it, but Apple does warn iPhone users that they might want to consult with their physician before using the device. On a support page , Apple notes, "If you have any medical condition or experience symptoms that you believe could be affected by iPhone or flashing lights (for example, seizures, blackouts, eyestrain, or headaches), consult with your physician prior to using iPhone."





Before trying the Reality Pro, if you have any of the conditions that Gurman included in his tweet, you just might want to speak to your doctor to see how you might respond to using the headset. While the Apple Watch is known for saving lives, imagine what would happen if Apple's expensive new device caused some users to pass out, have a seizure, or become anxious.







Note that these warnings are not unique to Apple. Gurman notes that "Apple's headset is bananas immersive but these health warnings are pretty standard (or should be standard) amongst all headsets. Apple, of course, is typically the most cautious and proactive when it comes to user safety."







The Meta Quest 2 headset comes with a warning that says, "Some people (about 1 in 4,000) may have severe dizziness, seizures, eye or muscle twitching or blackouts triggered by light flashes or patterns. This may occur while they are watching TV, playing video games, or experiencing virtual reality, even if they have never had a seizure or blackout before or have no history of seizures or epilepsy."

Apple iPhone users were getting sick from iOS 7







The warning for the Meta Quest 2 adds who is vulnerable. "These symptoms arise more commonly in children and young people. Anyone who experiences any of these symptoms should stop use of the headset and see a doctor. If you previously have had a seizure, loss of awareness, or other symptom linked to an epileptic condition you should see a doctor before using the headset."





If you have one of the following issues, Meta warns potential Quest 2 users not to use its headset:



