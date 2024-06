Vision Pro

Vision Pro









Apple’s headset has seen experimental use across many different industries since its launch.





Apple Vision Pro has seen. Though Apple marketed it as a productivity and entertainment machine, it’s capable of so much more. For example, Osso Health lets you practice complex Vision Pro has a lot of potential. This isn’t the only unconventional use case thehas seen. Though Apple marketed it as a productivity and entertainment machine, it’s capable of so much more. For example, Osso Health lets you practice complex medical surgeries on Vision Pro . Seemantini Godbole, Executive Vice President at Lowe’s, thinks thehas a lot of potential.









— Seemantini Godbole, PR Newswire , June 2024





Vision Pro can save that setup. This saved setup can then be texted, emailed or AirDropped as a PDF and can be shopped in-store or online.



In our Vision Pro at your local Lowe’s pretty soon. Customers who decide on a kitchen configuration they like while using thecan save that setup. This saved setup can then be texted, emailed or AirDropped as a PDF and can be shopped in-store or online.In our review of Apple Vision Pro we called it one of the best AR headsets ever made. And despite not supporting most VR games the headset has a lot of potential for other uses, as seen by Lowe’s pilot program. And if this program is successful, you might see aat your local Lowe’s pretty soon.

Home improvement retailer Lowe’s is launching a pilot program in three cities that will use Apple Vision Pro headsets. Customers will be able to use Lowe’s own app — Lowe’s Style Studio — to visualize kitchen designs in Mixed Reality (MR).Much likedemos at Apple stores, customers will need to book a session in advance from Lowe’s website. These sessions will, for the moment, only cater to shopping for kitchen designs. Customers will be able to choose from 80 billion different design combinations and customize parts themselves.The pilot program itself isn’t going to last too long. It will take place from June 8-12 in Charlotte, North Carolina and from June 22-25 in North Bergen, New Jersey and Sunnyvale, California. So if you’re in any of those cities and want to give thea try, now’s your chance. In addition to online bookings, Lowe’s will also be accommodating a limited number of walk-ins.