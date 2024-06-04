Apple Vision Pro will be used to enhance shopping across three cities

Home improvement retailer Lowe’s is launching a pilot program in three cities that will use Apple Vision Pro headsets. Customers will be able to use Lowe’s own app — Lowe’s Style Studio — to visualize kitchen designs in Mixed Reality (MR).

Much like Vision Pro demos at Apple stores, customers will need to book a session in advance from Lowe’s website. These sessions will, for the moment, only cater to shopping for kitchen designs. Customers will be able to choose from 80 billion different design combinations and customize parts themselves.

The pilot program itself isn’t going to last too long. It will take place from June 8-12 in Charlotte, North Carolina and from June 22-25 in North Bergen, New Jersey and Sunnyvale, California. So if you’re in any of those cities and want to give the Vision Pro a try, now’s your chance. In addition to online bookings, Lowe’s will also be accommodating a limited number of walk-ins.


Apple’s headset has seen experimental use across many different industries since its launch.

This isn’t the only unconventional use case the Apple Vision Pro has seen. Though Apple marketed it as a productivity and entertainment machine, it’s capable of so much more. For example, Osso Health lets you practice complex medical surgeries on Vision Pro. Seemantini Godbole, Executive Vice President at Lowe’s, thinks the Vision Pro has a lot of potential.


We believe Apple Vision Pro can enhance in-store kitchen design experiences, empowering our customers to visualize their dream kitchens using advanced spatial computing technology.
— Seemantini Godbole, PR Newswire, June 2024

Customers who decide on a kitchen configuration they like while using the Vision Pro can save that setup. This saved setup can then be texted, emailed or AirDropped as a PDF and can be shopped in-store or online.

In our review of Apple Vision Pro we called it one of the best AR headsets ever made. And despite not supporting most VR games the headset has a lot of potential for other uses, as seen by Lowe’s pilot program. And if this program is successful, you might see a Vision Pro at your local Lowe’s pretty soon.
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

