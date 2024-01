Apple's Vision Pro: typing with one finger? For now, that may actually be the case

Vision Pro

But, here's the kicker: when it comes to typing on the's virtual keyboard, you'll have to channel your inner hunt-and-peck master. Yes, imagine all those futuristic features, and yet you'll be typing like it's the early days of mobile texting.On the flip side, Meta, the genius behind the Quest series of best VR headsets around, has been making strides in the virtual keyboard arena. It introduced a swipe keyboard for Quest 2 and Quest Pro users last year. It's like using your smartphone's keyboard but in the virtual realm.Sure, it had a few glitches initially, but seems like Meta worked its magic and now it runs buttery smooth, especially on the zippy Quest 3 But here's where it gets interesting: it is said that Meta is diving deep into multi-finger touch typing software. In an AMA story, Meta's CTO, Andrew Bosworth, showed off his skills, typing a whopping 119 words per minute and with 98.9% accuracy on ausing a virtual keyboard aligned with a table — well, that's some serious typing speed right there.So, here's the burning question: can thestill claim the title of the nextwith its one-finger typing limitation? With a price tag of $3,500, expectations are soaring and the VR community is eagerly waiting for the verdict — that includes me too.Well, there have been all sorts of rumors floating around about the, both good and not-so-great. But the ultimate test will be when users finally get their hands on it. Will it deliver a virtual typing experience that's truly remarkable, or will users find themselves wishing for a more advanced input method? The countdown to February 2nd is on and the VR world is buzzing with anticipation. Stay tuned, folks!