Apple's Vision Pro: typing with one finger? For now, that may actually be the case

Excitement is building as Apple's Vision Pro headset is gearing up for its February 2nd launch. But here's a twist: you might need to type with just one finger or grab that Bluetooth keyboard.

Yes, you heard that right and it's even been confirmed by none other than Bloomberg's tech guru, Mark Gurman, on Twitter. So, what's the deal and what can we expect from this much-anticipated spatial computer?

First off, let's set the stage. It's said that the much anticipated headset, the Vision Pro isn't your run-of-the-mill VR headset, it's Apple's take on a "spatial computer." Think of it as a versatile productivity tool, almost like your trusty MacBook.

Instead of a regular screen, you'll be diving into the world of large virtual displays through a cutting-edge 4K-per-eye head-mounted display. And the secret sauce? Advanced eye and hand-tracking for a seamless experience.


Video Thumbnail


But, here's the kicker: when it comes to typing on the Vision Pro's virtual keyboard, you'll have to channel your inner hunt-and-peck master. Yes, imagine all those futuristic features, and yet you'll be typing like it's the early days of mobile texting.

On the flip side, Meta, the genius behind the Quest series of best VR headsets around, has been making strides in the virtual keyboard arena. It introduced a swipe keyboard for Quest 2 and Quest Pro users last year. It's like using your smartphone's keyboard but in the virtual realm.

Sure, it had a few glitches initially, but seems like Meta worked its magic and now it runs buttery smooth, especially on the zippy Quest 3.

But here's where it gets interesting: it is said that Meta is diving deep into multi-finger touch typing software. In an AMA story, Meta's CTO, Andrew Bosworth, showed off his skills, typing a whopping 119 words per minute and with 98.9% accuracy on a Quest 2 using a virtual keyboard aligned with a table — well, that's some serious typing speed right there.

So, here's the burning question: can the Vision Pro still claim the title of the next best VR headset with its one-finger typing limitation? With a price tag of $3,500, expectations are soaring and the VR community is eagerly waiting for the verdict — that includes me too.

Well, there have been all sorts of rumors floating around about the Vision Pro, both good and not-so-great. But the ultimate test will be when users finally get their hands on it. Will it deliver a virtual typing experience that's truly remarkable, or will users find themselves wishing for a more advanced input method? The countdown to February 2nd is on and the VR world is buzzing with anticipation. Stay tuned, folks!

