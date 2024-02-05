Cops fine Vision Pro-curious Tesla driver as Cybertruck owner uses Apple's headset against advice

In the latest round of the "people doing things with Apple Vision Pro in public" saga, someone passed Tesla's first electric Cybertruck only to notice that its driver was wearing Apple's headgear and film them. Not just that, but they were seemingly interacting with the Vision Pro 's interface navigation system with both hands off the wheel in a sign of a growing trend that could make the Vision Pro the butt of the joke among its AR/ VR headset peers.





PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) PlayStation VR2 Sense technology: Eye tracking. Headset feedback. 3D Audio. Highly intuitive controls – Haptic Feedback, Adaptive Triggers and Finger Touch Detection Buy at Amazon





Another Tesla driver named Dante posted how they are being pulled over by the police for that very same reason. Dante filmed themselves operating the Apple Vision Pro headset with both of their hands in the air, while the car was ostensibly controlled by Tesla's autonomous driving systems.





While this is far from the most egregious abuse of the freedom given by self-driving systems, it still goes against both Tesla and Apple's rules for using the electric vehicle or the Vision Pro kit. Apple warns in the Vision Pro manual that it shouldn't be used while driving despite its passthrough transparency mode, while Tesla wants the driver ready to take over from is autonomous driving systems at any point.





Needless to say, all police officers who spot drivers using a Vision Pro behind the wheel would pull them over, self-driving Tesla vehicle or not, and that's exactly what happened to Dante. They got pulled into parking lot and would most likely be paying a fine. Hopefully, this will lead to less dystopian future imagery like the one below.



