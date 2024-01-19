Apple Vision Pro pre-orders go live today. Here’s what you need to know
It truly felt like yesterday when Apple announced the Vision Pro at WWDC 2023 and we all went “woah”. Most of you don’t have a solid enough reason to follow the XR industry closely yet, but let me tell you: that announcement sent ripples across it.
And that only makes sense, right? Apple doesn’t just go and announce entirely new product categories every other day and at the same time: the Vision Pro doesn’t feel like any of the best VR headsets around. It feels more high-end, less about entertainment and more about empowering you to get stuff done through mixed-reality.
Now, months have passed, it’s 2024 and today, on January 19 at 08:00 ET, pre-orders for the Vision Pro will go live exclusively on the Apple Store. But this affair won’t be as easy as “add to cart and check out”. So let me help you prepare to get your Vision Pro order in as effortlessly as possible.
What do I need to know about Vision Pro pre-orders?
Essentially, there are two things you must know and then two other things that you need to consider. Before we begin though, keep in mind: all of this is based on the bits and pieces of info that Apple has provided us with. When the actual Vision Pro pre-orders go live later today, the process may end up being different, but we’ll update this article as soon as we can if that turns out to be the case.
Let’s start with the more important duo:
- Make sure that you’ve got an iPad Pro or iPhone with face-scanning capabilities
Before you can submit your Vision Pro order to Apple, the company will need to take your measurements in order to pack in the right head straps and accessories with the headset. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about fetching a ruler, as the process is an automated face scan.
That does, however, mean that you will need a device that can enable you to participate in said process, as in: an iPad Pro or iPhone that can take face scans. If you need a refresher, that means any model from iPhone X going forward and either a Gen 3 or later 12.9" iPad Pro or any of the 11" iPad Pro models.
So in what app do you need to go to get things done? Well, that’s where we reach point two:
- Make sure that your App Store is updated
Because that’s where you’ll need to go in order to take the face scan. Rather convenient, right? The last update to the App Store on your device should be from January 11, 2024 and as far as we are aware: Apple isn’t planning to release a new update just before Vision Pro pre-orders go live.
But how do you check if there are any updates, which you haven't installed yet? Well, simple: those typically go through your general software updates, so if you've got something pending under Settings → General → Software Updates, you should make sure to install it before the time comes to pre-order your Vision Pro unit.
But what if I don’t have an iPhone or iPad Pro?
For the time being, it appears that those who don’t own an iPhone or any other device with face-scanning capabilities, won’t be able to pre-order the Vision Pro. As to whether this group of people will have to wait until the device launches on February 2 to finalize their purchase: it is still unclear.
Still: a super valid question and one that makes total sense. Maybe Apple will introduce a secondary process for those that still want to buy a Vision Pro, but haven’t fully committed to the Apple ecosystem just yet. If that is the case, you can expect us to drop an update right here.
Ok then, let’s move on to the two other things that you need to be aware of regarding the Vision Pro pre-orders:
- If you need prescription lenses, have a valid vision prescription on hand
Apple will need to validate your prescription —- probably through another scan or photo — so you’ll need to have yours around and for its date to still be valid at the time of pre-order. If you’re in need of lenses, you should keep in mind that they will cost you extra on top.
As far as we know, there will be two types of lenses available, created in collaboration with Zeiss:
- Readers, priced at $90
- Prescription, priced at $150
- There will be a limited quantity of Vision Pro headsets to go around
Now, this one is still a rumor. The exact number differs from source to source, but it’s always said to be less than 10,000 units available at launch. It doesn’t seem like too many people will be rushing in to buy Apple’s headset, but you never know.
Hence, if you’re certain that you want to invest in Apple’s spatial computer, make sure that you’re prepared properly and are ready to place your pre-order when the time comes on January 19 at 08:00 ET on Apple’s online store.
But don’t worry: even if something doesn’t work out or you want to see the device in-person before you commit to a $3,500 purchase, you can still look forward to the Vision Pro’s launch on February 2: less than two weeks from now.
And, again: if anything regarding the pre-order process changes or seems different, try to check back with us here. We’ll be monitoring the situation and we’ll do our best to update the article as soon as we can.
