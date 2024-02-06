Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Don’t forget your Vision Pro passcode, because you’ll have to ship it to Apple for a reset

Don’t forget your Vision Pro passcode, because you’ll have to ship it to Apple for a reset
The Vision Pro is resoundingly stated to be one of the most cutting edge pieces of tech in recent years. Sure, it’s difficult to put it up against some of the best VR headsets out there, but maybe that’s why Apple’s calling it a spatial computer.

It seems like the mixed-reality capabilities of the Vision Pro are so impressive that so long as you’re a productivity freak, who’s knees deep in the Apple ecosystem, you’re bound to get your money’s worth in one way or another.

And now for something completely different: in 2014, I forgot my email’s password and the only way to reset it back then was to literally go outside of my town, walk up to the central and make a plea to poove I’m the owner of the address, so that they can reset my password for me.

And if that sounds insane to you, then you’ve got a very good reason to be mad at Apple too. Because if you forget your Vision Pro’s passcode, you’ll have to return it in order to get it reset.

Don’t forget your Vision Pro passcode, because you’ll have to ship it to Apple for a reset


This report came in almost as a PSA and numerous online users seem to be able to back it up. If you happen to forget your Vision Pro’s passcode: you’ll have to either go to an Apple Store or ship it back to get it reset for you.

Alternatively, Apple's Genius Bar personnel can recommend a $290 gizmo called the Developer Strap, which can connect a Vision Pro to an iPad or a laptop in order to help out with the reset.

Or, you know, you could just have a process to reset it like any other normal service that is aware of the concept of a "calendar". 

As if that wasn’t enough, some users are reporting that in-store Apple clerks have managed to brick units regardless, which then leads to the need of having the entire Vision Pro unit replaced. And that, in most cases, results in even more waiting.

What can I do to not forget my Vision Pro passcode?





Well, simple: never set it up. You can turn it off completely in Settings, but as of now we can’t verify if that hinders the Vision Pro’s features or capabilities in any way, since our unit is still underway.

Apple made quite a bit of fuss over Optic ID — which is basically Face ID for your eyes — and even though you can set it up and use it to substitute for your passcode, there are still “certain situations”, as Apple so eloquently puts it, where your passcode will be required regardless.

Honestly, this doesn’t feel like a problem that we should be having in 2024, right? I can think of a myriad of ways that could resolve this, but hey: I’m not Apple. Regardless, this may be just another entry in the “first-gen product woes” category and if so, we hope that the Cupertino company addresses the issue soon enough.

Popular stories

Someone already dropped a Vision Pro for science and we actually learned quite a lot
Someone already dropped a Vision Pro for science and we actually learned quite a lot
Meta beat Apple to its own punch: Spatial Video playback is rolling out on the Quest 3
Meta beat Apple to its own punch: Spatial Video playback is rolling out on the Quest 3
It's June 2007 all over again (well, sort of) as U.S. consumers flock to Apple Stores for Vision Pro
It's June 2007 all over again (well, sort of) as U.S. consumers flock to Apple Stores for Vision Pro
Influencer takes the Vision Pro to Times Square to show us the future of Apple devices
Influencer takes the Vision Pro to Times Square to show us the future of Apple devices
Virtual Desktop’s latest update for PC enables hands, eye, face and even tongue tracking
Virtual Desktop’s latest update for PC enables hands, eye, face and even tongue tracking
Lose your Vision Pro? Find My app won't help you locate the headset but there is a workaround
Lose your Vision Pro? Find My app won't help you locate the headset but there is a workaround
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The fastest selling sports game in VR history is getting money from Google
The fastest selling sports game in VR history is getting money from Google
No Vision Pro with Windows or Steam VR? This dev has almost solved that problem for us
No Vision Pro with Windows or Steam VR? This dev has almost solved that problem for us
Konami teased us with Yu-Gi-Oh! in VR on the Quest 3, but is it really happening this time?
Konami teased us with Yu-Gi-Oh! in VR on the Quest 3, but is it really happening this time?
Cops fine Vision Pro-curious Tesla driver as Cybertruck owner uses Apple's headset against advice
Cops fine Vision Pro-curious Tesla driver as Cybertruck owner uses Apple's headset against advice
Hit relaxing puzzle games Illustrated and Patterned join Apple Vision Pro’s launch lineup
Hit relaxing puzzle games Illustrated and Patterned join Apple Vision Pro’s launch lineup
Someone already dropped a Vision Pro for science and we actually learned quite a lot
Someone already dropped a Vision Pro for science and we actually learned quite a lot
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless