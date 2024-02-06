Don’t forget your Vision Pro passcode, because you’ll have to ship it to Apple for a reset
The Vision Pro is resoundingly stated to be one of the most cutting edge pieces of tech in recent years. Sure, it’s difficult to put it up against some of the best VR headsets out there, but maybe that’s why Apple’s calling it a spatial computer.
It seems like the mixed-reality capabilities of the Vision Pro are so impressive that so long as you’re a productivity freak, who’s knees deep in the Apple ecosystem, you’re bound to get your money’s worth in one way or another.
And if that sounds insane to you, then you’ve got a very good reason to be mad at Apple too. Because if you forget your Vision Pro’s passcode, you’ll have to return it in order to get it reset.
This report came in almost as a PSA and numerous online users seem to be able to back it up. If you happen to forget your Vision Pro’s passcode: you’ll have to either go to an Apple Store or ship it back to get it reset for you.
Alternatively, Apple's Genius Bar personnel can recommend a $290 gizmo called the Developer Strap, which can connect a Vision Pro to an iPad or a laptop in order to help out with the reset.
Or, you know, you could just have a process to reset it like any other normal service that is aware of the concept of a "calendar".
As if that wasn’t enough, some users are reporting that in-store Apple clerks have managed to brick units regardless, which then leads to the need of having the entire Vision Pro unit replaced. And that, in most cases, results in even more waiting.
Well, simple: never set it up. You can turn it off completely in Settings, but as of now we can’t verify if that hinders the Vision Pro’s features or capabilities in any way, since our unit is still underway.
Honestly, this doesn’t feel like a problem that we should be having in 2024, right? I can think of a myriad of ways that could resolve this, but hey: I’m not Apple. Regardless, this may be just another entry in the “first-gen product woes” category and if so, we hope that the Cupertino company addresses the issue soon enough.
And now for something completely different: in 2014, I forgot my email’s password and the only way to reset it back then was to literally go outside of my town, walk up to the central and make a plea to poove I’m the owner of the address, so that they can reset my password for me.
What can I do to not forget my Vision Pro passcode?
Apple made quite a bit of fuss over Optic ID — which is basically Face ID for your eyes — and even though you can set it up and use it to substitute for your passcode, there are still “certain situations”, as Apple so eloquently puts it, where your passcode will be required regardless.
