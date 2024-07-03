Apple Vision Pro is getting much needed gaming controllers (but not from Apple)
As an avid AR/VR headset user for many years now, I recently wrote an article called "What the Apple Vision Pro needs to actually be worth $3,500."
One of the things the headset needs, in my strong opinion, are controllers, so that it can be like any other headset on the market – gaming-ready.
Well, although Apple is still quiet about making its own, a third party startup – Surreal Interactive – is already working on some, and they'll be called Surreal Touch, available next month.
This means Apple Vision Pro users will finally be able to easily play triple-A PCVR games available on Steam, such as Skyrim: VR, Half-Life: Alyx and Fallout 4 VR, among countless others, with controllers, through the Apple Vision Pro's high resolution displays.
Of course, PCVR also requires a powerful gaming computer, as games like the ones listed above can be quite heavy to run, but who knows, the Apple Vision Pro might get its own native triple-A(ish) VR games in the future.
Also, of course, those controllers could be used for other applications, besides gaming, but let's be real – that's going to be their main draw.
In any case, the Surreal Touch controllers will come with the following specs (price yet to be revealed):
Check out our Apple Vision Pro review if you're interested in learning more about the headset.
As reported by Road to VR, citing Surreal Interactive's founder Zhenfei Yang, the upcoming Surreal Touch controllers for Apple Vision Pro will have SteamVR support, which is crucial for PCVR gaming, and thus – great to hear.
The Surreal Touch controllers for Apple Vision Pro | Image credit - Surreal Interactive
With controllers, and its powerful M2 hardware inside, it's not a far stretch to assume some PCVR games can be ported to the Vision Pro, developers willing. But if or when that's going to start happening – we'll have to wait and find out.
|Surreal Touch controllers specs
|Tracking
|100Hz tracking refresh rate
Less than 10 mm positioning accuracy
Dual fisheye cameras
|Dimensions
|Width: 71 mm
Height: 77 mm
Length: 125 mm
|Weight
|148 grams
|SteamVR compatibility
|Yes
