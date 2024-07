Apple Vision Pro is getting much needed gaming controllers (but not from Apple)

Apple Vision Pro

As an avid AR/ VR headset user for many years now, I recently wrote an article called " What the Apple Vision Pro needs to actually be worth $3,500 ."One of the things the headset needs, in my strong opinion, are controllers, so that it can be like any other headset on the market – gaming-ready.Well, although Apple is still quiet about making its own, a third party startup – Surreal Interactive – is already working on some, and they'll be called Surreal Touch, available next month.As reported by Road to VR , citing Surreal Interactive's founder Zhenfei Yang, the upcoming Surreal Touch controllers forwill have SteamVR support, which is crucial for PCVR gaming, and thus – great to hear.This meansusers will finally be able to easily play triple-A PCVR games available on Steam, such as Skyrim: VR, Half-Life: Alyx and Fallout 4 VR, among countless others, with controllers, through the's high resolution displays.Of course, PCVR also requires a powerful gaming computer, as games like the ones listed above can be quite heavy to run, but who knows, themight get its own native triple-A(ish) VR games in the future.With controllers, and its powerful M2 hardware inside, it's not a far stretch to assume some PCVR games can be ported to the, developers willing. But if or when that's going to start happening – we'll have to wait and find out.Also, of course, those controllers could be used for other applications, besides gaming, but let's be real – that's going to be their main draw.In any case, the Surreal Touch controllers will come with the following specs (price yet to be revealed):Check out our Apple Vision Pro review if you're interested in learning more about the headset.