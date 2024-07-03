Samsung foldable phones incoming
Apple Vision Pro is getting much needed gaming controllers (but not from Apple)

By
0comments
As an avid AR/VR headset user for many years now, I recently wrote an article called "What the Apple Vision Pro needs to actually be worth $3,500."

One of the things the headset needs, in my strong opinion, are controllers, so that it can be like any other headset on the market – gaming-ready.

Well, although Apple is still quiet about making its own, a third party startup – Surreal Interactive – is already working on some, and they'll be called Surreal Touch, available next month.

As reported by Road to VR, citing Surreal Interactive's founder Zhenfei Yang, the upcoming Surreal Touch controllers for Apple Vision Pro will have SteamVR support, which is crucial for PCVR gaming, and thus – great to hear.

This means Apple Vision Pro users will finally be able to easily play triple-A PCVR games available on Steam, such as Skyrim: VR, Half-Life: Alyx and Fallout 4 VR, among countless others, with controllers, through the Apple Vision Pro's high resolution displays.



Of course, PCVR also requires a powerful gaming computer, as games like the ones listed above can be quite heavy to run, but who knows, the Apple Vision Pro might get its own native triple-A(ish) VR games in the future.

With controllers, and its powerful M2 hardware inside, it's not a far stretch to assume some PCVR games can be ported to the Vision Pro, developers willing. But if or when that's going to start happening – we'll have to wait and find out.

Also, of course, those controllers could be used for other applications, besides gaming, but let's be real – that's going to be their main draw.

In any case, the Surreal Touch controllers will come with the following specs (price yet to be revealed):

Surreal Touch controllers specs
Tracking100Hz tracking refresh rate
Less than 10 mm positioning accuracy
Dual fisheye cameras
DimensionsWidth: 71 mm
Height: 77 mm
Length: 125 mm
Weight148 grams
SteamVR compatibilityYes


Check out our Apple Vision Pro review if you're interested in learning more about the headset.
Rado Minkov Mobile Tech Review Journalist
Rado, a tech enthusiast with a love for mobile devices, brings his passion for Android and iPadOS to PhoneArena. His tech journey began with MP3 players and has evolved to include tinkering with Android tablets and iPads, even running Linux and Windows 95 on them. Beyond tech, Rado is a published author, music producer, and PC game developer. His professional work on iPads, from producing songs to editing videos, showcases his belief in their capabilities. Rado looks forward to the future of mobile tech, particularly in augmented reality and multi-screen smartphones.

