Apple Vision Pro gets first feature film, starring this icon that once came preinstalled on iPhone
Apple is preparing to release its first feature-length immersive film designed specifically for the Apple Vision Pro headset later this month. Titled "Bono: Stories of Surrender," the film is scheduled to become available on May 30th, 2025. It promises a new kind of entertainment experience for users of Apple's spatial computer and will launch simultaneously on Apple TV+ in a standard format.
Adding a bit of humor to this reveal, Mark Gurman (renowned Tech Journalist and Apple columnist at Bloomberg) took to X to express his opinion. This turned out to be a comical reference to the time when Apple automatically added a U2 album to every iPhone users' Apple Music library back in 2014 — an act that was received with mixed reactions, especially by those who were not fans of the famous band.
This release is actually a significant addition to the Vision Pro's content lineup. For owners of the device, which has a starting price of $3,499, exclusive content like this is important. It shows Apple's ongoing commitment to providing unique experiences that use the hardware's capabilities.
The film intends to give viewers a highly immersive perspective, placing them virtually onstage alongside Bono, the lead singer of U2. Based on his memoir and one-man show, it uses 180-degree video capture in 8K resolution, aiming to create a detailed visual experience. Apple's Spatial Audio technology is also used, making sounds appear to come from specific points around the listener to increase the feeling that you are there during the performance.
Hopefully it’s not pre-installed https://t.co/1ACxo8lHek— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 5, 2025
While Apple hasn't specified the exact runtime, the film is billed as "feature-length." Typically, this means a duration of at least 40 minutes, making it a more substantial offering than previous shorter immersive videos on the Vision Pro.
Why is this being released now?
Perhaps, Apple sees this as a move to help keep early adopters of the device interested and highlight the platform's potential, setting it apart from competitors like Meta Quest, which has a larger library focused more broadly on games and apps rather than these specific high-production cinematic experiences.
In my opinion, this Bono film will serve as an example of the high-fidelity, personal media viewing that Apple aims for with the Vision Pro. It highlights Apple's strategy of using premium, curated content to demonstrate the value of its spatial computer, and is hopefully a message that the company is not exactly done developing for the Vision Pro.
