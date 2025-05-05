Apple Vision Pro gets first feature film, starring this icon that once came preinstalled on iPhone

Bono: Stories of Surrender









Adding a bit of humor to this reveal, Mark Gurman (renowned Tech Journalist and Apple columnist at Bloomberg) took to X to express his opinion. This turned out to be a comical reference to the time when Apple automatically added a U2 album to every iPhone users' Apple Music library back in 2014 — an act that was received with mixed reactions, especially by those who were not fans of the famous band.





While Apple hasn't specified the exact runtime, the film is billed as "feature-length." Typically, this means a duration of at least 40 minutes, making it a more substantial offering than previous shorter immersive videos on the Vision Pro .





Why is this being released now?



This release is actually a significant addition to the Vision Pro 's content lineup. For owners of the device, which has a starting price of $3,499, exclusive content like this is important. It shows Apple's ongoing commitment to providing unique experiences that use the hardware's capabilities.









In my opinion, this Bono film will serve as an example of the high-fidelity, personal media viewing that Apple aims for with the Vision Pro. It highlights Apple's strategy of using premium, curated content to demonstrate the value of its spatial computer, and is hopefully a message that the company is not exactly done developing for the Vision Pro. Perhaps, Apple sees this as a move to help keep early adopters of the device interested and highlight the platform's potential, setting it apart from competitors like Meta Quest, which has a larger library focused more broadly on games and apps rather than these specific high-production cinematic experiences.