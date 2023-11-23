Exciting Vision Pro tutorial leak: setting up EyeSight and your Persona

Unlike most headsets, the Vision Pro is prioritizing productivity over entertainment

Apple is placing users and humans first with this headset

It can do VR, AR and even MR to a seemingly impressive degree

The Vision Pro is aiming to seamlessly integrate into the Apple ecosystem

New video tutorial showing Persona Enrollment for Apple Vision Pro added in visionOS beta 6!



The enrollment uses the EyeSight display to guide the user. pic.twitter.com/cGfsdTuIaY — M1 (@M1Astra) November 14, 2023





We can’t be sure exactly how it works yet, but from what we’ve seen during the Vision Pro’s reveal, it seems like your eyes will become "visible" on the front display whenever the headset senses that there's someone around, so long as you’re not doing something that requires total immersion. Neat!



Now, on to the big one: can we question this leak’s legitimacy? Honestly, it looks too well made to be a hoax. That being said, it’s part of a Beta test, so it may be subject to change when compared to whatever we uncover on the Vision Pro when it launches. Which, by the way, is expected to happen during the first quarter of 2024, and we can’t wait!