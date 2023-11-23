Exciting Vision Pro tutorial leak: setting up EyeSight and your Persona
If you haven’t heard about the Vision Pro yet, then I don’t know what to say. I mean, it’s not every day when Apple reveals an entirely new product category! And given the company's track record, yeah: we expect gizmo to join the ranks of the best VR headsets soon after it is released.
But it’s only natural for you to ask why, so here are a few reasons:
And all of that put together forms a picture of a pretty unique beast! And that should definitely be the case given the astounding $3,500 asking price.
Like this tutorial about some of the Vision Pro’s most exciting and unique features!
Alright, hold your horses. What’s a “visionOS”? Well, similar to Apple’s branding on iOS and iPadOS, visionOS is the operating system, dedicated to the Vision Pro. We expect it to be stylistically similar to its counterparts, as all of them will — in some shape or form — share a majority of the App Store's library.
And, as you’re probably guessing by the “Beta” moniker, yeah: devs have already gotten early access to the OS, especially those who already possess a Vision Pro devkit. But I digress!
Judging by the video, the entire process is straightforward in that classic Apple style. You take the headset, aim it at your face and then follow some prompts. The Vision Pro will record you doing a couple of facial expressions, and presto: you’ll be done before you know it.
Just in case you’re wondering why the Vision Pro only records your face, well: full body tracking is just a rumor for now, so your resulting Persona will be comprised of an upper body alone for the time being.
Now, if the Vision Pro truly takes less than a minute in order to gather all information like your exact skin tone, eye color and all possible shapes that comprise the masterpiece that is your face, that’s truly impressive!
Well at least, that’s how the tutorial makes it seem, but we can talk about success rates only after we’ve gotten some hands-on time with the headset itself.
Once you’re through with the process, your EyeSight should be set up as well. Not only that, but the Persona that the Vision Pro has generated for you should also become available to use for FaceTime and other apps supporting the feature.
New video tutorial showing Persona Enrollment for Apple Vision Pro added in visionOS beta 6!— M1 (@M1Astra) November 14, 2023
The enrollment uses the EyeSight display to guide the user. pic.twitter.com/cGfsdTuIaY
And in case you need a reminder: EyeSight is what Apple is calling the front display of the Vision Pro and all associated features. This is important because the Vision Pro is the only XR headset that has a front display, totally dedicated to not making those around feel isolated from you while you're equipped with the gadget.
We can’t be sure exactly how it works yet, but from what we’ve seen during the Vision Pro’s reveal, it seems like your eyes will become "visible" on the front display whenever the headset senses that there's someone around, so long as you’re not doing something that requires total immersion. Neat!
Now, on to the big one: can we question this leak’s legitimacy? Honestly, it looks too well made to be a hoax. That being said, it’s part of a Beta test, so it may be subject to change when compared to whatever we uncover on the Vision Pro when it launches. Which, by the way, is expected to happen during the first quarter of 2024, and we can’t wait!
