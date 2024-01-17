The Vision Pro will offer special immersive environments for Disney+ subscribers
We’ve talked at length about how the Vision Pro is a new type of VR headset, which probably explains why Apple wants to label it as a “spatial computer” instead. The high-tech gizmo aims to let pros be pros, but does that mean that it will be all work and no play?
Of course not. After all, Apple was the reason that we started seeing major games like Dead Space (which was awesome, by the way!) and Mass Effect get special App Store versions. And that, in spirit, lives on through the Vision Pro too. Obviously: it will let you play games, so long as you have the proper controllers. But what else does it have in store?
Well, some may actually get to do that. So long as they are subscribed to Disney+, that is.
We already knew that Disney+ was going to be one of the apps to get a special Vision Pro version with extra goodies: that much was clear from the headset’s initial unveiling. Now, we seem to know what the specific locales that platform subscribers will get access to:
And, I mean, come on: these are awesome. And it’s especially heartwarming to see that Monsters Inc. is still getting love from Disney. Seriously, if you haven’t rewatched this gem anytime soon: you should. But if you’re planning to pre-order a Vision Pro, maybe wait awhile so that you can enjoy this extra-immersive experience.
Speaking of which, how immersive can we expect it to actually be? If we stop to consider things: we don’t know much about how these immersive environments will work. I doubt that they will be static locales, but if there’s too much going on, won’t that be distracting? On the other hand, it would be cool if they had some interactive elements too.
But more importantly: will users be able to just go in there and vibe for the sake of it? Because, honestly, that’s what I would do on numerous occasions. I guess that we’ll all find out soon enough, after the Vision Pro launches on February 2.
