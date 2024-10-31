Apple Vision Pro availability to expand to two more countries next month

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
A person wearing Apple's Vision Pro headset.
Apple's 'spatial computing' headset, the Apple Vision Pro, was initially exclusively launched in the US in February and started its international expansion in June. Now, the company is bringing the headset to more countries with another expansion prepared for next month.

Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak published the announcement in a post on X. The Apple Vision Pro is getting ready to be launched in South Korea and the United Arab Emirates on November 15. This would be just a week after the launch of the new M4 Macs.


In these two countries, Apple Vision Pro pre-orders will begin on November 4, at 5 a.m. local time. On top of that, the Vision Pro webpage is now available on both the Kenyan and UAE sites ahead of the pre-order period.

With this most recent expansion, Apple's headset will be available in a total of 12 countries. The Vision Pro headset has a starting price of $3,500 in the United States and is more of a niche product than a mainstream device.

For now, it seems Apple has enough inventory of the Vision Pro to meet the demand for the foreseeable future, as a recent report indicated. Analysts currently believe that Apple has enough components for up to 600,000 headsets by the end of the year.

The Vision Pro was rumored for ages before it became official, and in the beginning, excitement about the new product was pretty notable. However, it soon became obvious it was a niche product and would not be bringing VR or AR to the masses as was earlier expected.

Nonetheless, the device is interesting to play with, and I think that for people who have the money to spend on such fun devices, it would be great. It's not for me as I'm not a fan of virtual reality devices, but I'm pretty sure fans of spatial computing would love it. Read our Vision Pro review to learn more about Apple's headset.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Popular stories

We tried Meta Quest's Hyperscape photorealistic environments demo, now available in more regions
We tried Meta Quest's Hyperscape photorealistic environments demo, now available in more regions
SteamVR 2.8 adds hand tracking for Meta Quest users (and we tested it)
SteamVR 2.8 adds hand tracking for Meta Quest users (and we tested it)
These new standalone AR glasses are launching in Europe, but there's a catch
These new standalone AR glasses are launching in Europe, but there's a catch
Samsung files a patent for AR glasses with what could be collaboration features
Samsung files a patent for AR glasses with what could be collaboration features
Apple Vision Pro availability to expand to two more countries next month
Apple Vision Pro availability to expand to two more countries next month
Loading Comments...

Latest News

These new standalone AR glasses are launching in Europe, but there's a catch
These new standalone AR glasses are launching in Europe, but there's a catch
SteamVR 2.8 adds hand tracking for Meta Quest users (and we tested it)
SteamVR 2.8 adds hand tracking for Meta Quest users (and we tested it)
Samsung files a patent for AR glasses with what could be collaboration features
Samsung files a patent for AR glasses with what could be collaboration features
We tried Meta Quest's Hyperscape photorealistic environments demo, now available in more regions
We tried Meta Quest's Hyperscape photorealistic environments demo, now available in more regions
The Vision Pro is heavy, so Apple is working on AR projectors for your home
The Vision Pro is heavy, so Apple is working on AR projectors for your home
Quest 3S hits the shelves a week ahead of Batman: Arkham Shadow launch
Quest 3S hits the shelves a week ahead of Batman: Arkham Shadow launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless