Apple Vision Pro availability to expand to two more countries next month
Apple's 'spatial computing' headset, the Apple Vision Pro, was initially exclusively launched in the US in February and started its international expansion in June. Now, the company is bringing the headset to more countries with another expansion prepared for next month.
With this most recent expansion, Apple's headset will be available in a total of 12 countries. The Vision Pro headset has a starting price of $3,500 in the United States and is more of a niche product than a mainstream device.
For now, it seems Apple has enough inventory of the Vision Pro to meet the demand for the foreseeable future, as a recent report indicated. Analysts currently believe that Apple has enough components for up to 600,000 headsets by the end of the year.
The Vision Pro was rumored for ages before it became official, and in the beginning, excitement about the new product was pretty notable. However, it soon became obvious it was a niche product and would not be bringing VR or AR to the masses as was earlier expected.
Nonetheless, the device is interesting to play with, and I think that for people who have the money to spend on such fun devices, it would be great. It's not for me as I'm not a fan of virtual reality devices, but I'm pretty sure fans of spatial computing would love it. Read our Vision Pro review to learn more about Apple's headset.
Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak published the announcement in a post on X. The Apple Vision Pro is getting ready to be launched in South Korea and the United Arab Emirates on November 15. This would be just a week after the launch of the new M4 Macs.
In these two countries, Apple Vision Pro pre-orders will begin on November 4, at 5 a.m. local time. On top of that, the Vision Pro webpage is now available on both the Kenyan and UAE sites ahead of the pre-order period.
Apple Vision Pro is coming to South Korea and the United Arab Emirates on November 15! We’re excited that customers in a dozen countries and regions will get to immerse themselves in the world of spatial computing! pic.twitter.com/gqrlLfT8XG— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 31, 2024
