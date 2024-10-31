Apple Vision Pro availability to expand to two more countries next month

Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak published the announcement in a post on X. The Apple Vision Pro is getting ready to be launched in South Korea and the United Arab Emirates on November 15. This would be just a week after the launch of the new M4 Macs.





Apple Vision Pro is coming to South Korea and the United Arab Emirates on November 15! We’re excited that customers in a dozen countries and regions will get to immerse themselves in the world of spatial computing! pic.twitter.com/gqrlLfT8XG — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 31, 2024



