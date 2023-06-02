So Apple is looking into ways to integrate something like ChatGPT into its AR/VR headset
All of this AI talk, especially after Google stepped on the gas and talked tons about its utility during the 2023 I/O event, really seems to have gotten Apple inspired. To be honest, the Big A probably had this coming, as it was already on the hunt for AI engineers.
Now, however, things have become even more interesting, as noted by Bloomberg. Apple seems to have a new position open for an engineer with experience in Machine Learning and Conversational and Generative AI.
In fact, it was only recently when 9to5Mac reported on an investor’s call, where Apple’s CEO Tim Cook confirmed that AI will be a big deal going forward. Naturally, Apple will be smart enough to play around the known issues regarding AI, but this only makes its potential ideas even more interesting.
Earlier this year, the New York Times reported that Apple is already experimenting with AI integration into Siri. And that only makes sense, considering that this is pretty much the most user-requested AI-driven feature for smartphones.
But how will this extend to AR and VR? Time will tell. This is a really, really fresh concept that hasn’t really been done up until now. Apple will likely pioneer the mixture, so at this point, we can expect the unexpected.
And this is a really great idea overall. Combining a brand new product with the hot topic of the season is a sure-fire way to provide extra utility to the headset, beyond conventional things such as gaming or VR conference calls.
Will this help with selling an AR/VR headset that may potentially cost $3,000? Well, that’s the question, isn’t it? Until we see the official unveiling, price-tag and feature set, we can’t really comment on that. But we’re certainly excited to hear more!
Now, however, things have become even more interesting, as noted by Bloomberg. Apple seems to have a new position open for an engineer with experience in Machine Learning and Conversational and Generative AI.
So, think ChatGPT but in AR/VR. And that makes tons of sense, as Apple are pretty much expected to unveil its mixed reality headset this year. Naturally, having such a feature on board can certainly boost interest towards the upcoming device.
In fact, it was only recently when 9to5Mac reported on an investor’s call, where Apple’s CEO Tim Cook confirmed that AI will be a big deal going forward. Naturally, Apple will be smart enough to play around the known issues regarding AI, but this only makes its potential ideas even more interesting.
This new Apple job listing is seeking those interested in “Conversational and Generative AI” and seems to imply there will be an on-device way to create AR/VR apps on the headset — eventually. pic.twitter.com/RAPR7Txwxf— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 1, 2023
Earlier this year, the New York Times reported that Apple is already experimenting with AI integration into Siri. And that only makes sense, considering that this is pretty much the most user-requested AI-driven feature for smartphones.
But how will this extend to AR and VR? Time will tell. This is a really, really fresh concept that hasn’t really been done up until now. Apple will likely pioneer the mixture, so at this point, we can expect the unexpected.
And this is a really great idea overall. Combining a brand new product with the hot topic of the season is a sure-fire way to provide extra utility to the headset, beyond conventional things such as gaming or VR conference calls.
Will this help with selling an AR/VR headset that may potentially cost $3,000? Well, that’s the question, isn’t it? Until we see the official unveiling, price-tag and feature set, we can’t really comment on that. But we’re certainly excited to hear more!
Things that are NOT allowed: