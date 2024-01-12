A Vision Pro stylus just makes sense, honestly and we may actually get one
The Apple Vision Pro is about to release really soon and we can’t wait to see if it will become one of the best VR headsets. In all honesty, it likely will, so the more interesting bit becomes “by what means”. Because Apple’s first headset is a pretty unique beast when it comes to VR technology.
I’ve said this in the past too: most VR headsets feel as though they weren’t designed to be used by people. The Vision Pro on the other hand focuses exactly on that. For example, it is why Apple chose to remove the need for controllers for the Vision Pro, as the headset will allow its wearer to navigate it completely through gaze and gestures. Futuristic stuff.
And some of us — myself included — were so focused on the “futuristic” part, that we forgot something: the Vision Pro is targeting high end professionals. And do you know what those use? Tools. And in the world of enterprise VR, said tools are gained through controllers. So what is Apple’s plan here?
Well, this new patent may give us an indication of what is to come on that front.
Now, in all fairness: the Vision Pro is said to support controllers. Which ones? We don’t know yet, but it will likely play nice with some of the more enticing third-party VR controllers. But, come on: this is Apple we’re talking about, so a first party solution has to be in the works right?
Well, we don’t know, but the Big A has submitted a pretty interesting patent. Obligatory warning: patents don’t always lead to products, but that doesn’t stop us from daydreaming. Keep that in mind going forward!
The patent primarily showcases two potentially innovative VR controller devices, possibly destined for the Vision Pro:
- A want that breaks out into two batons (I’m coining it!)
- A stylus-multitool
So, the iWand (don’t forget to credit me, Apple!) seems to be a conceptual device, which has two knobs that can be used in numerous ways. Imagine it like a scroll wheel on a high-end PC mouse: you can click it, scroll it and even press on it sideways for different results.
But if it’s a wand, does it also come with a magic trick? You bet: it breaks off into two iBatons (re: credit!), which basically seem to be smaller versions of the same thing. This would make navigating 3D design objects really easy and it would also make playing Beat Saber possible.
But if you want to talk about a real multitool, the stylus looks more fitting. I couldn’t think of a fancy name for this one, but maybe you could help me out in the comments?
Anyway, this thing looks like a pen. But the plan seems to be for users to be able to equip it with different tips, achieving different results. Now, why would said tips be physical and not entirely software and MR based? I don’t know, you tell me.
The way cooler part of this concept device, though, is that it seems to be equipped with a bunch of sensors that would make a device like the Vision Pro have an easier time understanding where to map and overlay MR graphics, giving the stylus a ton of flexibility.
Now, one of the pages for the patent does contain something that stands out a bit. And I quote:
illustrative head-mounted device having support structures configured to support a display and sensors such as a gaze tracker and forward facing camera
There is so much to unpack here. Could this mean that the Vision Pro may get even cookier add-ons, granting it new features and functions? That may very well be the case. But again: just ideas on a patent sheet for now.
Come February 2, when the Vision Pro releases, we’ll test it out and actually see if the device is sorely lacking any of the features that these concept devices seem to provide.
