A Vision Pro stylus just makes sense, honestly and we may actually get one

VR headsets

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Futuristic stuff

Vision Pro

Now, in all fairness: theis said to support controllers. Which ones? We don’t know yet, but it will likely play nice with some of the more enticing third-party VR controllers. But, come on: this is Apple we’re talking about, so a first party solution has to be in the works right?Well, we don’t know, but the Big A has submitted a pretty interesting patent. Obligatory warning: patents don’t always lead to products, but that doesn’t stop us from daydreaming. Keep that in mind going forward!The patent primarily showcases two potentially innovative VR controller devices, possibly destined for theSo, the iWand (don’t forget to credit me, Apple!) seems to be a conceptual device, which has two knobs that can be used in numerous ways. Imagine it like a scroll wheel on a high-end PC mouse: you can click it, scroll it and even press on it sideways for different results.





But if it’s a wand, does it also come with a magic trick? You bet: it breaks off into two iBatons (re: credit!), which basically seem to be smaller versions of the same thing. This would make navigating 3D design objects really easy and it would also make playing Beat Saber possible.











But if you want to talk about a real multitool, the stylus looks more fitting. I couldn’t think of a fancy name for this one, but maybe you could help me out in the comments? But if you want to talk about a real multitool, the stylus looks more fitting. I couldn’t think of a fancy name for this one, but maybe you could help me out in the comments?













Anyway, this thing looks like a pen. But the plan seems to be for users to be able to equip it with different tips, achieving different results. Now, why would said tips be physical and not entirely software and MR based? I don’t know, you tell me.



The way cooler part of this concept device, though, is that it seems to be equipped with a bunch of sensors that would make a device like the Vision Pro have an easier time understanding where to map and overlay MR graphics, giving the stylus a ton of flexibility.



Now, one of the pages for the patent does contain something that stands out a bit. And I quote:



Anyway, this thing looks like a pen. But the plan seems to be for users to be able to equip it with different tips, achieving different results. Now, why would said tips be physical and not entirely software and MR based? I don’t know, you tell me.The way cooler part of this concept device, though, is that it seems to be equipped with a bunch of sensors that would make a device like thehave an easier time understanding where to map and overlay MR graphics, giving the stylus a ton of flexibility.Now, one of the pages for the patent does contain something that stands out a bit. And I quote:



There is so much to unpack here. Could this mean that the Vision Pro may get even cookier add-ons, granting it new features and functions? That may very well be the case. But again: just ideas on a patent sheet for now.







