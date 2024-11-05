Apple keeps falling behind while its biggest threat isn't Samsung or Google anymore
This year Apple went out of its comfort zone consisting of iPhones, iPads and Macs. The Cupertino company released the Vision Pro, and semi-released Apple Intelligence; its first foray into mixed reality headsets and generative artificial intelligence, respectively.
And at least for Apple Intelligence, I'm quite certain this was a rush job, to try and keep up with the AI trend and please its investors.
As for the Apple Vision Pro, that was even more overdue, considering Meta already has a tight grip on the market by now, with far more affordable and complete Quest headsets. The perfectly well-rounded Meta Quest 3 and perfectly affordable Quest 3s come to mind.
Still, Apple is the world's most valuable company with a market cap of over $3 trillion. Its smartphones sell extremely well. But what if smartphones won't be around forever, and what if smartphone competitors like Google and Samsung aren't Apple's biggest long-term threat anymore? Hear me out…
In the context of consumer tech, Meta (formerly Facebook) isn't exactly what comes to mind for most people. They think Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, Xiaomi, etc.
But Meta has not-so-quietly been investing in future technology for years now. It has developed its own AI, its own mixed reality headsets, its own operating system for them, based on Android, and now – has shown the world its vision for the future – the Meta Orion glasses.
These glasses have all of the modern trends covered – AI, mixed reality features, and the potential for smartphone features – all on your face, in the form of slightly thicker sunglasses. For now; because they'll get thinner, more capable and more widely available eventually.
Based on what I'm seeing, I truly believe the smartphone, as we know it, won't be around forever.
Sure, for the next ten years or so it'll be here, unchanged, but eventually – it'll be mixed reality for all. At least that's my theory, as a mixed reality enthusiast who's been using similar devices for years now, and communicating with the brands that produce them. See the reviews in our AR/VR section for what's currently out there.
Eventually artificial intelligence and all the smartphone features you use on the daily will be built into your glasses. Mixed reality will replace the slab smartphone you have to hold and stare at.
But back to current times – Apple was pretty late to develop its own mixed reality operating system (realityOS, based on iPadOS) and showcase a headset (the aforementioned Apple Vision Pro).
It's a headset, not glasses, which would've been an actual breakthrough, giving it a leg up on the competition. But alas. It doesn't even have Apple Intelligence yet, to the frustration of Vision Pro users.
Not to mention that it doesn't have many apps either, it's grossly expensive, and according to the latest leaks, there will be no cheaper Vision Pro successor until at least 2027, just a small revision in 2025 with an M5 processor as opposed to M2.
To sum up:
If Apple keeps falling behind like this, its comfortable top spot among the most valuable companies in the world could crash and burn someday, when this consumer technology shift occurs. Even the greats can fall, if they don't adapt.
I've recently switched from iPhone to Android (Galaxy Z Fold, to be specific) and I'd love to see Apple's competitors, namely Samsung, also start taking mixed reality a bit more seriously.
Both Samsung and Google have been said to be in a partnership with Qualcomm, with the goal being developing mixed reality products together, but so far – we've got nothing.
Just like that, all of those brands could be swept under the rug by Meta at some point in the future.
Whether or not my expectations are met, and in a decade, if not sooner, the switch from smartphones to mixed reality wearables transpires, I sure am interested in seeing how all of those popular smartphone brands will handle things.
Will Samsung surprise us with smart glasses? Will Apple suddenly announce some crazy smart glasses of its own, that blow Meta's Orion prototype away? Or will they stick with smartphones until eventually they're forced to play catch-up with more opportunistic and future-looking companies like Meta? I guess time will tell.
For now, let me know what you think about all of this – do you agree with those predictions, or do you believe smartphones will always be what they are today? Will Apple fall behind, or will it switch gears on mixed reality in just the perfect moment?
Share your thoughts with your fellow tech enthusiasts in the comments section below.
Apple should start worrying more about Meta long-term, instead of Google and Samsung
Meta Orion glasses in use (Image credit - Meta)
Apple Vision Pro in use (Image credit - PhoneArena)
If Apple wants to stay king, it has to start acting faster; if Apple's competition has any aspirations to finally dethrone it – same
To sum up:
- Meta has dominated the mixed reality market for years, while Apple just now joined it with a very expensive headset lacking in apps and experiences
- Meta developed its own mixed reality operating system (Meta Horizon OS) a while ago, and even open-sourced it recently for other companies to use and customize, making it the Android of the mixed reality world
- Meta has had its own AI for a while now, while Apple only just released its ChatGPT-powered one in few regions, to a limited number of people
- Meta is already showcasing standalone smart glasses (Meta Orion), not just bulky headsets, and plans on making future versions cheaper and more widely available
- Smartphones won't be around forever, and smart glasses are their likely successor – guess who is currently more likely to dominate this future market
