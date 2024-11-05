Apple keeps falling behind while its biggest threat isn't Samsung or Google anymore

Vision Pro

It's a headset, not glasses, which would've been an actual breakthrough, giving it a leg up on the competition. But alas. It doesn't even haveyet, to the frustration ofusers.Not to mention that it doesn't have many apps either, it's grossly expensive, and according to the latest leaks, there will be no cheapersuccessor until at least 2027, just a small revision in 2025 with an M5 processor as opposed to M2.To sum up:If Apple keeps falling behind like this, its comfortable top spot among the most valuable companies in the world could crash and burn someday, when this consumer technology shift occurs. Even the greats can fall, if they don't adapt.I've recently switched from iPhone to Android (Galaxy Z Fold, to be specific) and I'd love to see Apple's competitors, namely Samsung, also start taking mixed reality a bit more seriously.Both Samsung and Google have been said to be in a partnership with Qualcomm, with the goal being developing mixed reality products together, but so far – we've got nothing.Just like that, all of those brands could be swept under the rug by Meta at some point in the future.Whether or not my expectations are met, and in a decade, if not sooner, the switch from smartphones to mixed reality wearables transpires, I sure am interested in seeing how all of those popular smartphone brands will handle things.Will Samsung surprise us with smart glasses? Will Apple suddenly announce some crazy smart glasses of its own, that blow Meta's Orion prototype away? Or will they stick with smartphones until eventually they're forced to play catch-up with more opportunistic and future-looking companies like Meta? I guess time will tell.For now, let me know what you think about all of this – do you agree with those predictions, or do you believe smartphones will always be what they are today? Will Apple fall behind, or will it switch gears on mixed reality in just the perfect moment?Share your thoughts with your fellow tech enthusiasts in the comments section below.