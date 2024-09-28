Meta Orion AR glasses: we are witnessing the next smartphone moment
After what felt like ages of seeing rumors and unverified reports, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally unveiled Orion this week. We’ve heard about Project Orion under different codenames, and we started getting reports about it appearing at Meta Connect some time ago. Now that the world has seen it I can pretty confidently say: we are witnessing the next smartphone moment.
What precisely is Orion?
Image credit — Meta
Orion is Meta’s — and Zuckerberg’s in particular — magnum opus. The company has invested billions of Dollars and years upon years of research into XR (Extended Reality). All of this has been undertaken because 10 years ago Zuckerberg envisioned a post-smartphone world, and he wanted to be the first one to make it a reality.
Orion, or at least the fantastic prototype we were just shown at Meta Connect, is a pair of AI-powered AR smart glasses. Unlike other AR glasses available for purchase at this time, Orion uses a completely novel form of display technology that relies on projecting holograms. Furthermore, it’s being controlled by a neural network wristband for private, accurate commands.
