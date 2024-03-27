Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs update adds mixed reality mode

Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Resolution Games’ Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs has just become funnier with the addition of a new mixed reality mode. Specifically designed for players who love to send birds flying in MR (mixed reality), the new mode is now available for Meta Quest and Pico headsets.

The mixed reality mode includes features like passthrough and hand-tracking. The former places scenes from the game into a player’s real-world environment. Also, players can manually move the level their play to another location of their choosing, while falling objects can bounce off and hit real world surfaces.

As far as hand tracking goes, players can now use their actual hands to hold the slingshot, fling birds, resize and rotate the playspace, and more.

There has been a lot of chatter lately in VR and spatial computing about the impact of mixed reality on the future of games. Being able to interact with and immerse yourself in the virtual worlds and characters of your favorite games mixed in with your living room environment is incredibly impactful and surreal. And, we couldn't think of better characters to welcome into the realm of early mixed reality games than Red, Chuck, Bomb & the Blues.


Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs is now available to play for $19.99 across several platforms including Meta Quest Store, Pico, PlayStation VR2, and Steam. Of course, the mixed reality mode will be available for free to owners on Meta Quest and Pico.

