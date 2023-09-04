If you ever wanted to play Amnesia in VR, soon you'll be able to and it's not thanks to the devs
You really have to have tried a scary game on one of the best VR headsets in order to get this, but VR really does have the potential to bring out the spook-factors! Even something relatively mild can raise your heartbeat in — well, a heartbeat — if you aren’t holding yourself back from being truly immersed.
But, with the Fall season coming up — and, of course, the best time of the year: Halloween — we need some legitimately awesome VR experience to match, like the 7th Guest remake. So, how about one of the most important games of all time — and one of the best horror games, period — getting a VR port?
Enter stage right: Gordey Eremin. The legend actually ported the first Amnesia game to Android too, but under the name “Sclerosis”, which seems to be a title that has stuck to this VR remake too.
But beyond that, it’s pretty much Amnesia with all of its wonderful physics quirks and incredibly scary moments, but in VR. And, honestly, I’d try it, but I’m also quite inclined to kindly decline and never ever consider meeting sir J. Awless again.
Now, this is obviously not an official release and as such, you’ll likely have to side-load it. But with it being a title destined for PC VR, that is likely not going to be as nightmarish as the game itself. Hopefully, the port will base itself off a legitimate version of the game, as otherwise I can see how things can get a bit iffy.
Frictional Games didn’t take the release on Android lightly and right now, it’s not available on the PlayStore. As such, we can only hope that this VR remake doesn’t meet the same ghastly fate.
Heart-wrenchingly scary too, but awesome.
Heck, pet owners will likely know what being startled by your cat while wearing a headset feels like! Total nightmare!
But, with the Fall season coming up — and, of course, the best time of the year: Halloween — we need some legitimately awesome VR experience to match, like the 7th Guest remake. So, how about one of the most important games of all time — and one of the best horror games, period — getting a VR port?
Well, that is actually happening: someone is porting Amnesia: the Dark Descent to VR and it’s not the devs of the game itself.
Enter stage right: Gordey Eremin. The legend actually ported the first Amnesia game to Android too, but under the name “Sclerosis”, which seems to be a title that has stuck to this VR remake too.
But beyond that, it’s pretty much Amnesia with all of its wonderful physics quirks and incredibly scary moments, but in VR. And, honestly, I’d try it, but I’m also quite inclined to kindly decline and never ever consider meeting sir J. Awless again.
Now, this is obviously not an official release and as such, you’ll likely have to side-load it. But with it being a title destined for PC VR, that is likely not going to be as nightmarish as the game itself. Hopefully, the port will base itself off a legitimate version of the game, as otherwise I can see how things can get a bit iffy.
Frictional Games didn’t take the release on Android lightly and right now, it’s not available on the PlayStore. As such, we can only hope that this VR remake doesn’t meet the same ghastly fate.
And when it comes out, if it’s as good as it seems from the trailer, I can only hope that these ports become official some day, because this man is making sure that everyone can have an awesome Halloween of 2023.
Heart-wrenchingly scary too, but awesome.
Things that are NOT allowed: