How to Play Steam Games on ​​Oculus Quest 2: Get into AAA virtual reality gaming!

Getting your PC ready

Minimum and recommended PC requirements

OS: Windows 10 or 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / AMD RX Vega 56 8GB

Storage: 15 GB available space

Installing Steam and SteamVR, as well as the Oculus app

The Oculus app (available here under "Air Link and Link Cable")

Steam, with SteamVR installed (available here)

Understanding SteamVR, Oculus Link and Virtual Desktop, and connecting your Quest 2 to your PC

What's SteamVR?

What's Oculus Link?

What's Virtual Desktop?

Time to play SteamVR games on your Quest 2





Troubleshooting, questions and answers

How to fix connection and latency problems

Adjusting the in-game settings for better performance (and the SteamVR resolution)

Avoiding controller mapping and tracking issues





First and foremost, you'll need to check the system requirements of the SteamVR games you plan on playing. Your PC needs to meet those for you to have a good virtual reality experience.Every Steam game has a minimum and recommended specs list on its page, under "System requirements" (which is right under the game's description).For example, a popular SteamVR game – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – has the following recommended system requirements:Note that running games in virtual reality is taxing on your PC. A PC has to do over twice the work to get a game like Skyrim VR running smoothly, as it does running it in traditional 2D. So once again, be sure that your computer meets the minimum requirements, at the very least, in order to be sure that you'll get good performance, and an enjoyable time in VR.If your PC meets the minimum requirements, you can proceed with the next step: You'll need the following apps running on your PC, in order for your Quest 2 to connect with it, and be able to play SteamVR games:Downloading and setting up those apps is pretty straightforward. The Oculus app in particular will require you to do a quick set up, if you haven't done it already, and should be ready to pair with your Quest 2 afterwards.Once you have those apps installed on your PC, as well as the Steam games you actually plan on playing through your Quest 2, you can proceed to connect your headset with your PC…Well, it's Valve's framework for virtual reality games. For you as a consumer, this is just a required, free Steam app that you'll need to install, before you can play Steam games in VR, with or without the Quest 2.This is the Quest 2's framework for connecting to a computer. Once you have the Oculus app running on your PC, and it and your Quest 2 are on the same Wi-Fi network, you can put on your Quest 2, click the clock (bottom left on the main taskbar), then click "Quest Link" to connect to your PC. This connection can either be fully wireless, via Wi-Fi (recommended – simpler and cheaper), or via an Oculus Link cable, which is expensive and sold separately.That's an alternative method you can use to connect your Quest 2 with your PC. It's a $20 app available on the Quest 2 app store, and it works very similarly to wireless Quest Link (a.k.a. AirLink). Virtual Desktop is particularly useful if you plan on playing non-VR Steam games on your Quest 2.Once you have your Quest 2 connected to your PC via one of the above ways (Quest Link is recommended, as the simplest), you should start seeing the SteamVR homescreen.It's a black void with a grid pattern on the floor. You can now use your Quest 2 controllers to launch a SteamVR game, and play it on your Quest 2. Press the Oculus button on your right Quest 2 to open the SteamVR settings menu at any time.You can also launch your Steam virtual reality games from your PC, and then put on your Quest 2 headset, if that's more convenient.If you're noticing latency or connectivity issues, you're likely using AirLink (wireless Oculus Link), which is reliant on the speed of your Wi-Fi connection.An optimal setup would be to have your internet router reasonably close, and your PC plugged into an ethernet, which is faster than Wi-Fi.If that doesn't help, and you're unable to switch for a faster Wi-Fi connection, you can purchase the Oculus Link cable, which serves as a wired connection between your Quest 2 and your PC, overriding the need for fast Wi-Fi.Be advised, however, that the Oculus Link cable is pretty expensive for what it is ($80), and you may want to look into alternative cables that offer the same functionality. There are plenty of third-party Oculus Link cables, just be sure to read the reviews, and make sure you get a good one, as some could be of poor quality.In any case, once you switch to a wired connection, those latency issues should disappear.Unless the latency problem you're having appears to be caused by your PC struggling to perform, which could happen if its specs are below the system requirements for your SteamVR games. In which case, you can try this…Every bigger-budget modern game has a settings, or an options menu, where you can adjust the graphics. For virtual reality games in particular, you'll want to lower their resolution, which has the biggest positive impact on performance, albeit makes the image blurrier and less distinct.That's unfortunately a balancing game you'll need to deal with, if your PC does not meet the system requirements of your VR games.In addition, SteamVR itself allows you to change your VR resolution. To do that – press the Oculus home button on the right controller while in-game, which would bring up the SteamVR menu.Press the gear icon (bottom right) to open settings, then navigate to the General menu, where you'll find an option called "Render Resolution Per Eye". Lower that, in order to boost your performance. Afterwards, restart your game to apply your new resolution settings, and in most cases – your performance should be noticeably better.Not all SteamVR games are perfectly adapted for the Oculus Touch controllers. Many SteamVR games prioritize Valve's own Index headset, and its controllers, which may lead to odd or missing functionality when playing with Quest 2 controllers.Before buying a VR game, make sure that it has been confirmed to work with the Quest 2. We'll tell you how to find Quest 2-compatible SteamVR games next.