How to cast Meta Quest 2 to a smartphone, tablet, PC or TV: Share the VR experience!
The Quest 2, the upcoming Quest 3, or any VR headset, can be a pretty lonely experience sometimes. You can't really share what's happening right in front of your eyes with the people around you, as VR is innately something that envelops a single person into a virtual world.
Or can you? Well, perhaps not with the same level of 3D immersion, but you can cast your Quest 2's "display" to an external device, such as a smartphone, tablet, or TV, letting your friends and family spectate what's going on in your virtual reality world.
This is an easy way to let others see what you're seeing in VR, on either a smartphone or a tablet. Here's how to do it:
That's it! People can now look at your phone or tablet to see what you're seeing in VR, on your Quest 2, in real time. You can finally share your exciting VR gameplay with spectators!
Since Meta kept moving the screen casting option around on the Quest 2, we can't blame you if you're completely lost on where it is right now. It used to be under a "Share" menu, but now it's under "Camera".
Here's how to cast your Quest 2 to any PC:
Voila! Your headset will now cast right onto your PC's web browser window, for others to watch.
Have fun sharing the VR experience with friends and family!
If you have a Chromecast attached to your TV, here's how to cast from your Quest 2 to it:
If you don't have a Chromecast attached to your TV, you can always cast your smartphone to your smart TV, while also using the instructions above to cast from your Quest 2 to your smartphone. You won't need a Chromecast for this, and it's a pretty simple and convenient alternative!
And if you've been having trouble casting your Quest 2 to a smart device for others to watch, we're here to help. Here are several ways to show your Quest 2's "screen" to others to see – be it gameplay or anything else.
How to cast your Quest 2 to a smartphone or tablet
- Download the Meta Quest app to your iPhone, iPad, Android phone or Android tablet
- Give the app Bluetooth permissions, so it can communicate with your Quest 2 (simply click OK on the popup at first launch)
- Log into your Meta account – the same one you're using on your Quest 2
- Click "Cast" on the top right of the app's home screen
- Allow the app local network access (once again – just OK the popups)
- Put on your Quest 2, turn it on, and press Cast on the app to start casting
How to cast your Quest 2 to a computer (MacBook / PC / Linux)
- On your Quest 2's home screen, click the "Camera" icon in the dock
- Click "Cast"
- Click the "Computer" option, then "Next"
- On your PC, launch Chrome, and open the website "oculus.com/casting"
- On that website, log in with your Meta account to start casting
It's important to note that your PC and Quest 2 must be on the same Wi-Fi network for this to work. Similarly, on the Oculus website linked above, you must log in with the same Meta account that you're using on your Quest 2. If you're having trouble, you may be logging into a different Facebook / Meta account by accident.
How to cast your Quest 2 to a TV
- On your Quest 2's home screen, click the "Camera" icon in the dock
- Click "Cast"
- Click the "Chromecast" option, then "Next" to start casting
There we go! Again, unfortunately there isn't really a simpler way to cast your Quest 2 to your TV, even if it's a smart TV, but surely one of the options above will do the trick for you.
