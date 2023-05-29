How to cast Meta Quest 2 to a smartphone, tablet, PC or TV: Share the VR experience!

How to cast your Quest 2 to a smartphone or tablet





Download the Meta Quest app to your iPhone, iPad, Android phone or Android tablet

Give the app Bluetooth permissions, so it can communicate with your Quest 2 (simply click OK on the popup at first launch)

Log into your Meta account – the same one you're using on your Quest 2

Click "Cast" on the top right of the app's home screen

Allow the app local network access (once again – just OK the popups)

Put on your Quest 2, turn it on, and press Cast on the app to start casting

How to cast your Quest 2 to a computer (MacBook / PC / Linux)







On your Quest 2's home screen, click the "Camera" icon in the dock

Click "Cast"

Click the "Computer" option, then "Next"

On your PC, launch Chrome, and open the website "oculus.com/casting"

On that website, log in with your Meta account to start casting

Voila! Your headset will now cast right onto your PC's web browser window, for others to watch.



It's important to note that your PC and Quest 2 must be on the same Wi-Fi network for this to work. Similarly, on the Oculus website linked above, you must log in with the same Meta account that you're using on your Quest 2. If you're having trouble, you may be logging into a different Facebook / Meta account by accident.



Have fun sharing the VR experience with friends and family!



How to cast your Quest 2 to a TV

On your Quest 2's home screen, click the "Camera" icon in the dock

Click "Cast"

Click the "Chromecast" option, then "Next" to start casting

If you don't have a Chromecast attached to your TV, you can always cast your smartphone to your smart TV, while also using the instructions above to cast from your Quest 2 to your smartphone. You won't need a Chromecast for this, and it's a pretty simple and convenient alternative!

There we go! Again, unfortunately there isn't really a simpler way to cast your Quest 2 to your TV, even if it's a smart TV, but surely one of the options above will do the trick for you.



