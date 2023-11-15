Is this the ultimate comfort upgrade for your Quest 3? Meet Destek’s head strap!

Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
The Pros and Cons of Removing Chargers from Smartphone Boxes

Hey there, VR enthusiasts! Are you tired of the uncomfortable headstrap that comes with your Meta Quest 3? Well, you're not alone. My colleague Rado, who reviewed the headset, wasn't a fan either. But, good news is on the horizon. Destek, known for its VR accessories, has just announced its latest creation — the Destak QH3 pressure-free head strap — designed exclusively for the Quest 3. And hey, keep reading for a sweet Amazon discount code!

You can say hello to comfort. The Destek QH3 sounds like a game-changer for those long VR sessions. Its adjustable design means you can modify the strap at multiple points to find yourself the perfect fit and banish that nagging discomfort from the past. This head strap is all about immersing you in VR without any distractions of the neck strain variety.

Forget about the hassle of complex installations. The QH3's design is said to be so intuitive that setting it up on your Quest 3 is a piece of cake. Even kids can handle swapping the Quest 3’s strap to the QH3.

Crafted from robust POM polymer (Polyoxymethylene), the side straps of the QH3 can withstand a full 180° fold. If you're someone who likes to adjust things frequently, these straps are built to last through it all.


The top knob design of the QH3 distributes pressure evenly across your head, ensuring your VR headset feels secure without the dreaded face squeeze. It's the upgrade that Quest 3 Elite Strap users have been waiting for.

The QH3 doesn't just offer structural comfort; it also features cushions that blend memory foam with PU leather. The result? A head strap that’s not only comfy but also super easy to clean. By the sound of things, it sounds a lot like what the Quest Pro had on offer, and we loved that!

So, if you've been waiting for the next best thing in Quest 3 head straps, the Destek QH3 pressure-free head strap is it. Comfort, durability, and a touch of luxury — it’s everything you need for those epic VR adventures.

Strap: Enhance Comfort with Added Top-Fit Adjustment - Compatible with Oculus/Meta Quest 3; Balances Weight at 3 Angles, Upgraded multi-adjustment design, very durable accessory, memory foam pad with excellent elasticity, with PU leather, one-year warranty
