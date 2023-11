Is this the ultimate comfort upgrade for your Quest 3? Meet Destek’s head strap!

Quest 3













Hey there, VR enthusiasts! Are you tired of the uncomfortable headstrap that comes with your Meta Quest 3 ? Well, you're not alone. My colleague Rado, who reviewed the headset, wasn't a fan either. But, good news is on the horizon. Destek , known for its VR accessories, has just announced its latest creation — the Destak QH3 pressure-free head strap — designed exclusively for the Quest 3 . And hey, keep reading for a sweet Amazon discount code!You can say hello to comfort. The Destek QH3 sounds like a game-changer for those long VR sessions. Its adjustable design means you can modify the strap at multiple points to find yourself the perfect fit and banish that nagging discomfort from the past. This head strap is all about immersing you in VR without any distractions of the neck strain variety.Forget about the hassle of complex installations. The QH3's design is said to be so intuitive that setting it up on youris a piece of cake. Even kids can handle swapping the Quest 3’s strap to the QH3.Crafted from robust POM polymer (Polyoxymethylene), the side straps of the QH3 can withstand a full 180° fold. If you're someone who likes to adjust things frequently, these straps are built to last through it all.