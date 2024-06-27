ZTE brings 3D display to the masses with the new Voyage 3D smartphone
Up Next:
Chinese phone maker ZTE is trying to revive 3D technology in smartphones by launching a budget-friendly device, the Voyage 3D. The new handset was recently introduced in China and it’s probably the cheapest smartphone to feature a glasses-free 3D display.
The 6.58-inch IPS LCD display features FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, which has been designed to convert 2D content to 3D in real time. The panel uses Neovision 3D Anytime technology combined with stereoscopic eye-tracking tech and a 60-degree viewing angle.
One could argue that the phone can also convert 2D content to 3D, but the results fall short of the “real thing.” That said, it’s possible that the Migu Video platform will make a lot of 3D content following the partnership with ZTE, especially since the Chinese handset maker continue to churn out this type of products. ZTE announced back in February the nubia Pad 3D II, a tablet that uses a more advanced Neovision 3D Anytime technology.
The Voyage 3D is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. On the back, the phone features a 50-megapixel main camera, while in the front there’s a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. Disappointingly, the ZTE Voyage 3D runs on MyOS13 based on Android 13, but it does feature 5G support, so that's a plus.
On the bright side, the Voyage 3D is very cheap for a phone that sports 3D display technology. Customers in China can now purchase the ZTE Voyage 3D for just CNY 1,499 ($205). Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that ZTE will bring the phone to other markets, especially due to lack of 3D content.
The 6.58-inch IPS LCD display features FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, which has been designed to convert 2D content to 3D in real time. The panel uses Neovision 3D Anytime technology combined with stereoscopic eye-tracking tech and a 60-degree viewing angle.
The main issue is that it can only simulate 3D content in real time for a single person. Although ZTE announced that it’s working with Migu Video to provide users with 3D content, there’s not much 3D content out there that Voyage 3D users could watch.
One could argue that the phone can also convert 2D content to 3D, but the results fall short of the “real thing.” That said, it’s possible that the Migu Video platform will make a lot of 3D content following the partnership with ZTE, especially since the Chinese handset maker continue to churn out this type of products. ZTE announced back in February the nubia Pad 3D II, a tablet that uses a more advanced Neovision 3D Anytime technology.
Apart from glasses-free 3D display, the ZTE Voyage 3D is far from being interesting. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T760 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage.
The Voyage 3D is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. On the back, the phone features a 50-megapixel main camera, while in the front there’s a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. Disappointingly, the ZTE Voyage 3D runs on MyOS13 based on Android 13, but it does feature 5G support, so that's a plus.
On the bright side, the Voyage 3D is very cheap for a phone that sports 3D display technology. Customers in China can now purchase the ZTE Voyage 3D for just CNY 1,499 ($205). Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that ZTE will bring the phone to other markets, especially due to lack of 3D content.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: