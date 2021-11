ZTE could be racing Xiaomi and Motorola to release the first Snapdragon 898 smartphone

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

ZTE will reportedly compete with Motorola and Xiaomi to be the first to bring the new flagship Snapdragon chip with three new phones. According to a new leak, ZTE is looking to provide the new cutting- edge processor for three of its upcoming phones. These are allegedly going to be from the company's gaming-oriented Nubia series. The leak suggests two of these will have an NX679J and NX709J model number, respectively.Snapdragon recently confirmed that it is starting to use a new naming scheme for its processors. The rumored Snapdragon 898 chip, which is the successor to the current 888 and 888+ processors, will actually be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Qualcomm says its new chips' names will contain “a single-digit series and generation number".According to tipster Digital Chat Station, as reported by, Motorola and Xiaomi are competing as to which brand will release the first smartphone with the new Qualcomm silicon under the hood. Motorola allegedly wants to launch a smartphone with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor before the end of 2021.But the leaker also says that the Lenovo-owned company won’t succeed in its endeavor, with Xiaomi set to overtake Motorola and release a smartphone with the new chip first. According to, the smartphone in question is the upcoming Xiaomi 12.There is no word as to what Motorola’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered phone will be called. Reports suggest that the company is planning on releasing a Motorola Edge 30 Pro phone powered by the new Snapdragon processor. This means that the rumored Edge 30 Ultra could end up being the phone in question that competes with the Xiaomi 12 for the title of being the first with the new Qualcomm chip.Our bets are on Xiaomi being the first manufacturer to use the chip. Samsung is rumored to be using the new Snapdragon chip for its upcoming Galaxy S22 lineup too. The new phones from the S22 series should be released at the beginning of 2022.