Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Black Friday - Galaxy Watch4 from $145!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Black Friday - Galaxy Watch4 from $145!

 View
Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday deals on tech before they are gone!
Motorola Processors ZTE Xiaomi Qualcomm

ZTE could be racing Xiaomi and Motorola to release the first Snapdragon 898 smartphone

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
ZTE could be racing Xiaomi and Motorola to release the first Snapdragon 898 smartphone
ZTE will reportedly compete with Motorola and Xiaomi to be the first to bring the new flagship Snapdragon chip with three new phones. According to a new leak, ZTE is looking to provide the new cutting-edge processor for three of its upcoming phones. These are allegedly going to be from the company's gaming-oriented Nubia series. The leak suggests two of these will have an NX679J and NX709J model number, respectively.

Snapdragon recently confirmed that it is starting to use a new naming scheme for its processors. The rumored Snapdragon 898 chip, which is the successor to the current 888 and 888+ processors, will actually be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Qualcomm says its new chips' names will contain “a single-digit series and generation number".

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, as reported by TheMobileHunt, Motorola and Xiaomi are competing as to which brand will release the first smartphone with the new Qualcomm silicon under the hood. Motorola allegedly wants to launch a smartphone with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor before the end of 2021.

But the leaker also says that the Lenovo-owned company won’t succeed in its endeavor, with Xiaomi set to overtake Motorola and release a smartphone with the new chip first. According to GSMArena, the smartphone in question is the upcoming Xiaomi 12.


There is no word as to what Motorola’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered phone will be called. Reports suggest that the company is planning on releasing a Motorola Edge 30 Pro phone powered by the new Snapdragon processor. This means that the rumored Edge 30 Ultra could end up being the phone in question that competes with the Xiaomi 12 for the title of being the first with the new Qualcomm chip.

Our bets are on Xiaomi being the first manufacturer to use the chip. Samsung is rumored to be using the new Snapdragon chip for its upcoming Galaxy S22 lineup too. The new phones from the S22 series should be released at the beginning of 2022.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

HOT Black Friday Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

$400 off (20%)
$1649 99
$2049 98
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$200 off (17%)
$999 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung
Discover more deals

Latest News

Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: the best deals are here
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: the best deals are here
Treat yourself: Galaxy S20 5G with free Galaxy Buds2 from $300 with Samsung Certified Re-Newed
by Samsung,  0
Treat yourself: Galaxy S20 5G with free Galaxy Buds2 from $300 with Samsung Certified Re-Newed
Best T-Mobile Black Friday phone deals
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Best T-Mobile Black Friday phone deals
Apple iPad Black Friday 2021 deals: live right now
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple iPad Black Friday 2021 deals: live right now
Best tablet deals on Black Friday 2021
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Best tablet deals on Black Friday 2021
Best AT&T Black Friday 2021 deals
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Best AT&T Black Friday 2021 deals
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless