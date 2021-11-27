ZTE could be racing Xiaomi and Motorola to release the first Snapdragon 898 smartphone

ZTE could be racing Xiaomi and Motorola to release the first Snapdragon 898 smartphone0
According to tipster Digital Chat Station, as reported by TheMobileHunt, Motorola and Xiaomi are competing as to which brand will release the first smartphone with the new Qualcomm silicon under the hood. Motorola allegedly wants to launch a smartphone with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor before the end of 2021.
There is no word as to what Motorola’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered phone will be called. Reports suggest that the company is planning on releasing a Motorola Edge 30 Pro phone powered by the new Snapdragon processor. This means that the rumored Edge 30 Ultra could end up being the phone in question that competes with the Xiaomi 12 for the title of being the first with the new Qualcomm chip.
Our bets are on Xiaomi being the first manufacturer to use the chip. Samsung is rumored to be using the new Snapdragon chip for its upcoming Galaxy S22 lineup too. The new phones from the S22 series should be released at the beginning of 2022.