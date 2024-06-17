The Zenfone 11 Ultra pops up in a new color: you're not going to believe what NYC icon inspired it
Green, I believe, is among the most Zen-inspiring colors of all: and now, the Zenfone 11 Ultra appears in a new color variant – yes, it's green!
It looks truly amazing. It's called Verdure Green. Verdure literally means "the fresh green color of lush vegetation" and the wording here is spot on, as the hue is pretty remarkable.
What's more, even the camera bump on its rear is colored in green! This is a whole new approach to the Zenfone 11 Ultra line, as the other four color variants, come with a black camera island, despite the hue of the device. Here are the other four variants that the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra was launched originally in:
The new Verdure Green, as the Asus team itself puts it in an X post, is inspired by… Central Park in New York City.
Here's the official social media post:
Besides the wonderful new color, everything else stays the same with the Zenfone 11 Ultra.
Its 6.78-inch AMOLED display, though only 2400 x 1080 pixels in resolution, stands out with ultra-thin bezels, a peak brightness of 2500 nits, and a refresh rate adjustable from 1 to 120Hz (or 144Hz for gaming).
For photography, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is equipped with a 50MP primary camera with 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 3.0, a 32MP telephoto zoom camera, and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, offering impressive capabilities for a range of shooting conditions.
It's always refreshing getting phones in new colors!
Green is calming, but also bold! | Image credit – Asus
- Eternal Black
- Misty Gray
- Skyline Blue
- Dessert Sand
Introducing Verdure Green! Inspired by NYC’s Central Park, this stylish shade blending nature and technology is now part of the Zenfone 11 family. #VerdureGreen#Zenfone11Ultra#ExpandYourVision— ASUS (@ASUS) June 16, 2024
What else?
It packs high-end specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. It also features a large 5,500mAh battery with fast 65W wired and 15W wireless charging.
