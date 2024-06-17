Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Zenfone 11 Ultra pops up in a new color: you're not going to believe what NYC icon inspired it

Green, I believe, is among the most Zen-inspiring colors of all: and now, the Zenfone 11 Ultra appears in a new color variant – yes, it's green!

It looks truly amazing. It's called Verdure Green. Verdure literally means "the fresh green color of lush vegetation" and the wording here is spot on, as the hue is pretty remarkable.



What's more, even the camera bump on its rear is colored in green! This is a whole new approach to the Zenfone 11 Ultra line, as the other four color variants, come with a black camera island, despite the hue of the device. Here are the other four variants that the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra was launched originally in:

  • Eternal Black
  • Misty Gray
  • Skyline Blue
  • Dessert Sand

The new Verdure Green, as the Asus team itself puts it in an X post, is inspired by… Central Park in New York City.

What else?


Besides the wonderful new color, everything else stays the same with the Zenfone 11 Ultra.

It packs high-end specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. It also features a large 5,500mAh battery with fast 65W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Its 6.78-inch AMOLED display, though only 2400 x 1080 pixels in resolution, stands out with ultra-thin bezels, a peak brightness of 2500 nits, and a refresh rate adjustable from 1 to 120Hz (or 144Hz for gaming).

For photography, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is equipped with a 50MP primary camera with 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 3.0, a 32MP telephoto zoom camera, and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, offering impressive capabilities for a range of shooting conditions.

It's always refreshing getting phones in new colors!
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

